US surpasses 10 million coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins
The United States recorded its 10 millionth case of the coronavirus Monday, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University, the same day that Pfizer and BioNTech announced their vaccine showed 90 percent effectiveness.
Shortly before 1400 GMT Monday the tracker by the Baltimore-based university showed 10,018,278 cases recorded in the United States since the pandemic began, and 237,742 deaths.
Both are the highest tolls in absolute terms in the world.
The United States is now well into its third and by far biggest surge of its epidemic.
But interim results provided by Pfizer and BioNTech offered hope for a game changer in the trajectory of the pandemic.
According to preliminary findings, protection in patients was achieved seven days after the second of two vaccine doses, and 28 days after the first.
Outgoing President Donald Trump, heavily criticised for his handling of the health crisis, described the breakthrough as “great news,” while top US pandemic expert Anthony Fauci said the result was “extraordinary.”
President-elect Joe Biden meanwhile urged Americans Monday to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus and not consider it a “political statement,” as he named the scientists who will lead his administration’s response to the pandemic.
“We’re still facing a very dark winter,” Biden said. “The bottom line: I will spare no effort to turn this pandemic around once we’re sworn in on January 20.”
Biden applauded the vaccine announcement, but insisted a mask still remains “the most potent weapon” against the virus, and that “today’s news does not change that urgent reality.”
COVID-19
Ukraine’s Zelensky tests positive for coronavirus
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus but felt fine as infections surged in the country.
"Despite all quarantine measures, I also had a positive test," Zelensky said on Facebook.
The 42-year-old leader said that his temperature was 37.5C but that he felt "good". He will self-isolate and continue to perform his duties, he added.
"Most people overcome Covid-19. And I will get through this too," he said.
The head of Zelensky's office Andriy Yermak also said that he had contracted the coronavirus.
In June, Zelensky's wife Olena Zelenska was hospitalised after contracting the virus but has recovered.
Ben Carson tests positive for COVID after attending White House election party
After attending President Trump's election night watch party in the White House East Room, Ben Carson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
"Sec. Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 this morning," ABC News' Katherine Faulders tweeted this Monday. "His deputy chief of staff says he's 'in good spirits & feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.'"
Trump's critics said the election night party was just another symbol of his reckless attitude toward a virus that is still spreading throughout the nation at record levels.
Michigan family sick with COVID-19 after Trump visit: ‘Some of my coworkers went to the rally’
Several members of a Michigan family became sick with the coronavirus, and they suspect their illnesses can be traced back to President Donald Trump's campaign rally last month in their area.
A Muskegon nurse gathered with her family for their first dinner together in months to celebrate her pregnancy announcement, but she woke up the next day, Oct. 22, with scratchy throat and runny nose -- which a test later confirmed were COVID-19 symptoms, reported The Daily Beast.