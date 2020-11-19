US Treasury declines to extend Fed emergency lending tools
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said he had declined to extend emergency lending facilities established with the Federal Reserve aimed at countering the coronavirus downturn.
The decision, which prompted a protest from the central bank, means the facilities aimed at the inner workings of the US financial system will expire at the end of the year.
“I was personally involved in drafting the relevant part of the legislation and believe the Congressional intent as outlined in Section 4029 was to have the authority to originate new loans or purchase new assets (either directly or indirectly) expire on December 31, 2020,” Mnuchin said in a letter to Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Minutes after Mnuchin’s announcement, the Fed sent out its own statement, saying it “would prefer that the full suite of emergency facilities established during the coronavirus pandemic continue to serve their important role as a backstop for our still-strained and vulnerable economy.”
As Covid-19 intensified in the United States in March, the Federal Reserve announced a slew of new lending facilities meant to stop financial markets from freezing up as the economy was disrupted by business shutdowns ordered to stop the virus’s spread.
Some of these were backed by funds from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act authorized by Congress, including programs targeted at the corporate credit market, municipal lending and small and medium-enterprises through the Main Street Lending Program.
These are the programs Mnuchin said would not be extended after the end of the year, and requested that the Fed return $455 billion in unused funds allocated for them.
He did however approve 90-day extensions for four programs including those related to major financial institutions known as primary dealers, commercial paper, which finances things like auto loans and home mortgages, as well as the Paycheck Protection Program of loans and grants to small businesses.
Breaking Banner
Newsmax host claims to be in contact with foreign governments alleging voter fraud
On the far-right Newsmax TV, talk show host and self-described "Liberty Loving Latino" Chris Salcedo suggested that he has been approached directly by people in foreign governments who are alleging "massive voter fraud" in the U.S. election.
"Now, I want both of you guys to comment on this, because we learned today — a lot of Americans are probably learning this for the first time ... about how our votes are — how much foreign countries play a role in tabulating our votes, which is insane! But a lot of those journalists for the first time, we're hearing this reality today. Even the Chris Salcedo Show is being reached out to by individuals in foreign governments, claiming that these foreign governments have knowledge of this mass, massive voter fraud in the U.S. election."
2020 Election
Trump campaign challenges election results, but El Paso has a critical question: Where is our money?
Throughout November, President Trump’s reelection campaign has aggressively solicited donations to support its widely debunked claims of a rigged presidential election. Here in Texas, the president’s team still owes the city of El Paso a 2-year-old debt of more than half a million dollars.
In February 2019, Trump held a campaign rally at the El Paso County Coliseum that cost the city $470,000 in security and other related expenses. After that initial invoice went unpaid, city officials tacked on an additional $99,000 in late fees.
The city considered, and then decided against, suing the campaign earlier this year to recoup the funds. City Attorney Karla Nieman didn’t explain what led to that decision but said her office is still considering other ways to collect on the debt.
2020 Election
Mike Pence ripped for ‘refusing to answer a single question’ at first coronavirus briefing in months
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge across America, but the leader of the White House coronavirus task force refused to answer any questions during the first press briefing in months.
"We understand. You’re tired of hearing about #COVID19," the Centers for Disease Control tweeted Thursday. "But facts are facts: This pandemic is not over and cases are still rising across the U.S."
The CDC noted "an increase in rates of #COVID19 throughout all areas of the United States."
@CDCMMWR highlights data showing an increase in rates of #COVID19 throughout all areas in the United States since September, with the sharpest increases in small cities and rural areas compared to urban areas: https://t.co/Z9SBbFyNUS.#PowerOfRural pic.twitter.com/lLLHjLCSYS