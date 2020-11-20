Viral video destroys Kayleigh McEnany’s false claim Obama did not provide Trump with an ‘orderly transition of power’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday falsely claimed President Barack Obama and his administration did not provide for an orderly transition of power after Donald Trump was elected.

A viral video debunks her lie. (As does a CNN fact check.)

During her first press conference in 50 days McEnany told reporters “it’s worth remembering this president was never given an orderly transition of power.”

The video cuts to President Donald Trump’s January 20, 2017 inauguration speech.

“Every four years we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transition of power,” Trump says, “and we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid throughout this transition.”

“They have been magnificent,” Trump declared that afternoon.

Watch:

