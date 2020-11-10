Quantcast
Voting rights attorney explains why Trump campaign would still lose — even if they won in court

Donald Trump (Photo: By Nicole S Glass/Shutterstock)

On Tuesday, prominent Democratic voting rights attorney Marc Elias — who has been at the forefront of challenging GOP ballot restrictions and defending against efforts to limit voting around the country — noted that even if President Donald Trump prevails in some of his cases, they are not going to help him win.

The problem, Elias noted, is that most of the cases involve small clusters of ballots that would not affect the overall outcome.

The Trump campaign’s suits have mostly been unsuccessful. As Elias noted, the campaign itself admitted in a Pennsylvania court this week that they are not even alleging 600 ballots they are challenging are fraudulent.

This is an illustration of how small the fights are the Trump campaign is picking. They are losing in court everywhere, but even if they win their cases, it's not enough votes to change the results.

