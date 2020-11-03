Wall Street is preparing for these four possible election outcomes: report
Stocks rallied for a second consecutive day Tuesday morning after both European and Asian markets indexed higher from sharp losses last week due to the coronavirus spike. Wall Street investors seem to have taken a keen interest in how the votes are tallied this Election Day as the prospects for a stimulus bill will most likely influence how they respond.
The New York Times has broken down the four possible electoral outcomes and how investors might view them.
In the event of a Blue Wave, the Times expects spending to be “big” with Democrats holding all the cards, including the presidency and the Senate. The potential for this result fueled a short stock market rally in late September and early October. However, there are some caveats. “A blue wave also promises more legislation on taxes or regulation, so analysts think a thin Democratic majority in the Senate — the so-called light blue wave — that leaves some limits on the Democratic agenda might be a slightly better outcome for investors,” according to the analysis.
Should the Senate remain in Republican control, “conventional wisdom on Wall Street is that Washington gridlock is usually best for stocks, because it means the government is unlikely to do anything that hurts corporate profits,” the Times reported. It’s probable that with the coronavirus pandemic and “ensuing economic slump” at hand, “soul-searching on this point” may occur, prompting “many Wall Street analysts to see a split decision on Tuesday — with Republicans retaining control of the Senate and Mr. [Joe] Biden taking the White House — as potentially the worst outcome for financial markets that are hanging their hope on a stimulus bill.”
A third scenario involves President Donald J. Trump winning a second term and the GOP retaining control of the Senate. This scenario accounts for Democrats remaining in control of the House of Representatives. “In short, nothing will have changed in the standoff over how much spending to authorize, and optimism about another large-scale near-term stimulus package could quickly evaporate,” the Times reported. However, “on the flip side, though, a second Trump term would ensure that taxes on companies or the wealthy won’t be rising. Plus, Mr. Trump could replace the Federal Reserve chair, Jerome H. Powell, with someone who is much more in tune with the president’s preferred monetary-policy posture and something stock investors might love: low interest rates forever.”
The fourth scenario would take effect if the presidential contest is too close to call in swing states on Election Day and litigation climbs the ladder to the U.S. Supreme Court. This scenario is troublesome for investors — even if Biden wins the election, Trump has suggested on multiple occasions that he might not accept the outcome or commit to a peaceful transfer of power.
“If Mr. Trump doesn’t concede, it’s hard to know when this fraught election season will end. In such an environment, there won’t be any progress on a stimulus deal, most likely delaying the arrival of any more help for the economy,” the Times reported. “In other words, uncertainty that has weighed on markets in recent weeks will probably be projected out for the foreseeable future. That means the stock market would be in for another rocky ride until it’s clear who will lead the federal government for the next four years.”
2020 Election
‘We’re ready for it all’: Inside the Democratic Party’s months-long methodical preparation for a Trump election coup
President Donald Trump is a master of projection. So, when Trump makes the baseless claim that mail-in voting is a Democratic plot to steal the election, it is likely Trump who is vying to do just that. Democrats are well aware of the types of dirty tricks Trump and his allies are capable of pulling, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assured HuffPost that her party is fully prepared for battle.
During an interview on Friday, October 30, Pelosi told HuffPost, "We're ready for it all. I would just like (Trump) to know it ain't going to happen for him at the end of the day."
2020 Election
Listen: Voters in at least 6 swing states are receiving robocalls designed to spread election misinformation
Voters in multiple states have received suspicious calls urging them to "stay home and stay safe" on Election Day — an effort state and local officials say is an attempt to suppress votes across the country.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to raise awareness about the robocalls reported by residents in Flint, MI. She made it clear that the calls were completely false as she described the tactic as "an effort to suppress the vote."
"Getting reports of multiple robocalls going to Flint residents that, due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow," Nessel tweeted, adding, "Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote. No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don't believe the lies! Have your voice heard! RT PLS."
2020 Election
The depressing truth about America — no matter who wins tonight
No matter who wins the election, Americans should not expect to see a heightened sense of national unity or higher levels of satisfaction with the political system in the months to come. A preponderance of evidence suggests that today’s political and ideological divisions have been building for so long that no single candidate or policy agenda could possibly reverse them. Congressional gridlock, eroding public trust, and partisan polarization are not media creations; they are observable and measurable realities. Tackling these issues will be a long, arduous task—if it can be done at all.