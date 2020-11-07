Walter Wallace Jr.’s family calls for broad reforms for Philly police
PHILADELPHIA — The attorney for the family of Walter Wallace Jr. on Friday criticized the Philadelphia Police Department for failing to follow through on recommendations made by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2015 that all officers be equipped with Tasers, saying the officers’ lack of nonlethal options during a confrontation with Wallace was among the systemic shortcomings that helped lead them to fire their guns.Speaking at a news conference outside Philadelphia City Hall alongside Wallace’s relatives, attorney Shaka Johnson called for broad reforms in the Police Department and the city’s …
Internal memo from Detroit’s Bill Ford offers reassurance — ‘no matter who is running the country’
Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford Motor Co., emailed the Ford team on Friday night “a message on the U.S. Election” as protesters gathered in Detroit and tensions nationally ran high over the presidential election.Ford, 63, is known to send periodic messages when he feels such communication is appropriate. The outcome of the 2021 election remained uncertain though polls closed Nov. 3.He urged calm and reassured employees globally that, separate and apart from the political outcome, the company his great grandfather founded has a clear vision and focus on the future. He emphasized that the ... (more…)
Meghan McCain Nation: Anyone baffled at how Trump's margin among white women went up hasn't been watching 'The View'
3rd White House outbreak grows to 5 coronavirus cases — and they tried to hide it from the public: report
Late on Friday night, multiple news outlets reported White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive for COVID-19.
Meadows was in close contact with White House advisor Jared Kushner.
"Campaign officials, along with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief of staff Mark Meadows, huddled at the campaign’s Virginia headquarters Wednesday afternoon plotting strategy and legal battles ahead," NBC News reported on Wednesday.