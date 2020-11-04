WATCH: Fox News just quit letting Kayleigh McEnany say whatever she wants without a fact-check
As the votes continue to be counted in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, and Pennsylvania Wednesday night, President Donald J. Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is onto her next mission: defending the incumbent president’s path to 270 electoral votes with frivolous lawsuits.
McEnany appeared on Fox News with Martha MacCallum trying to explain away her violation of the Hatch Act.
“We are fighting for the American people to know sooner rather than later,” McEnany began.
“But Kayleigh, we always have had provisional ballots and military ballots — things that get counted later. The votes have to be in by November 3. That was what their state legislature and their court system agreed to,” MacCallum countered.
Watch the videos below.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is on Fox News speaking on behalf of the Trump campaign and the interview begins with Martha MacCallum trying to explain away McEnany violating the Hatch Act pic.twitter.com/YFIDss7eOg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2020
Kayleigh McEnany says if Trump loses PA they will go to the supreme court to get ballots mailed before or on election day thrown out pic.twitter.com/rNWA959Nwr
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) November 5, 2020
