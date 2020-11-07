WATCH: Laughing Kamala Harris calls Joe Biden to celebrate defeat of Trump

On Saturday, following the presidential election being called, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) — now the vice president-elect — posted a short video of herself to Twitter, ecstatically calling President-elect Joe Biden to celebrate their victory.

“We did it,” she said, grinning and laughing. “We did it, Joe. You’re going to be the next president of the United States!”

Harris, who ran for president herself in the primary, has made history in the 2020 election, becoming the first woman, the first African-American, and the first Indian-American to be elected to the vice presidency.

Watch below: