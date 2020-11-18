WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany calls restrictions to slow spread of coronavirus ‘Orwellian’ as US hits records
White House press secretary and Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany is calling new state restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus “Orwellian.” Coronavirus cases and deaths are surging, in many cases hitting or breaking records.
Johns Hopkins reports there are 161,934 new coronavirus cases recorded today.
“A lot of the guidelines you’re seeing are Orwellian,” McEnany told Fox News Wednesday, after being reminded by co-host Steve Doocy the virus is “super contagious.”
“The American people know how to protect their health. We’ve dealt with COVID for many months,” McEnany said, not acknowledging the huge spikes in cases and deaths that are a direct result of some people refusing to follow basic protocols to protect their health and the health of those around them.
“But it’s Orwellian in a place like Oregon to say if you gather in numbers more than six we might come to your house and arrest you and you get 30 days of jail time. That’s not the American way.”
McEnany also said that the CDC has put out “considerations.”
To date the U.S. has 11,365,323 coronavirus cases and 248,734 deaths. 1,707 people died from the coronavirus yesterday.
Pro-Trump coronavirus truthers try to invade Utah hospital overrun with COVID-19 patients: report
When President Donald Trump was voted out of office in the 2020 election, one of the top reasons why millions of U.S. residents voted to replace him with former Vice President Joe Biden was his woefully inadequate response to the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless, so-called "coronavirus truthers" on the far right continue to insist that the pandemic is merely a hoax that President-elect Biden and other Democrats used to harm Trump's presidency. And at a Utah hospital that is being overrun with COVID-19 patients, the Daily Beast reports, health care workers are having to cope with extremists who don't even believe that the patients are sick.
Nurse suspended after spreading COVID conspiracy theories and calling upcoming vaccine ‘genocide’
Tracey McCallum, 45, a nurse who works at the Crosshouse Hospital in Ayrshire, Scotland, has been suspended from her job for spreading coronavirus conspiracy theories, according to the Daily Record. She has referred to the pandemic as a “scamdemic” — claiming, among other things, that face masks actually spread the virus.
In posts to social media, she said the upcoming coronavirus vaccines is akin to "genocide" and has advised people to take vitamins as a means to avoid infection.
REMINDER: Taxpayer-funded scientists laid the groundwork for billion dollar vaccines
When he started researching a troublesome childhood infection nearly four decades ago, virologist Dr. Barney Graham, then at Vanderbilt University, had no inkling his federally funded work might be key to deliverance from a global pandemic.
Yet nearly all the vaccines advancing toward possible FDA approval this fall or winter are based on a design developed by Graham and his colleagues, a concept that emerged from a scientific quest to understand a disastrous 1966 vaccine trial.
Basic research conducted by Graham and others at the National Institutes of Health, Defense Department and federally funded academic laboratories has been the essential ingredient in the rapid development of vaccines in response to COVID-19. The government has poured an additional $10.5 billion into vaccine companies since the pandemic began to accelerate the delivery of their products.