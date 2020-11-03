WATCH: Police move in as protesters surround the White House

Tensions were high outside the White House on Election Day as police arrested protesters at Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Images and videos posted to social media show the scene on the ground. Here’s some of what people posted.

Police begin to move in on protesters outside the White House.#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/wyBsvOUotx — The Recount (@therecount) November 4, 2020

Things have heated up in the city. Two more arrest. #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/lgTRS3rj5j — Black House News (@blackhousenew) November 4, 2020

A marching protest has started here in DC. First commotion we’ve witnessed between protestors and police. #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/X7yczaBtdz — Tomas Hoppough (@TomasHoppough) November 4, 2020

Police arrest two men on 16th street after a skirmish, protesters surround the officers and start chanting. pic.twitter.com/h6WmYSDTxO — Gustaf Kilander (@GustafKilander) November 4, 2020

Police formed a line stopping people from moving towards the White House in order to remove those who were arrested from the scene. pic.twitter.com/cdSKXb5qWf — Gustaf Kilander (@GustafKilander) November 4, 2020

🔴Live from Black Lives Matter Plaza in DChttps://t.co/QcObBrmtz8 — @ProtestMusica (@ProtestMusica) November 4, 2020