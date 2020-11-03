WATCH: Police move in as protesters surround the White House
Tensions were high outside the White House on Election Day as police arrested protesters at Black Lives Matter Plaza.
Images and videos posted to social media show the scene on the ground. Here’s some of what people posted.
Protestors arrested, reason unknown #DC #dcprotests #Washington #washingtondc #protests #protest #arrests #PresidentialElection2020 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/reF4tAFYYd
— Maddie (@AlleyShirt) November 4, 2020
Police begin to move in on protesters outside the White House.#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/wyBsvOUotx
— The Recount (@therecount) November 4, 2020
Things have heated up in the city. Two more arrest. #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/lgTRS3rj5j
— Black House News (@blackhousenew) November 4, 2020
A marching protest has started here in DC. First commotion we’ve witnessed between protestors and police. #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/X7yczaBtdz
— Tomas Hoppough (@TomasHoppough) November 4, 2020
Police arrest two men on 16th street after a skirmish, protesters surround the officers and start chanting. pic.twitter.com/h6WmYSDTxO
— Gustaf Kilander (@GustafKilander) November 4, 2020
Police formed a line stopping people from moving towards the White House in order to remove those who were arrested from the scene. pic.twitter.com/cdSKXb5qWf
— Gustaf Kilander (@GustafKilander) November 4, 2020
🔴Live from Black Lives Matter Plaza in DChttps://t.co/QcObBrmtz8
— @ProtestMusica (@ProtestMusica) November 4, 2020
North Carolina Republican hammered for ugly taunting tweet after winning open seat
Republicans have held onto a congressional seat in North Carolina that was vacated when Mark Meadows left Congress to serve President Donald Trump's fourth chief of staff.
Republicans nominated Madison Cawthorn to fill the seat -- and he won after running a stunningly racist campaign.
On Tuesday night, after the Associated Press had called the race for him, Cawthorn shared his thoughts on Twitter.
"Cry more, lib," he posted.
‘Haul Louis DeJoy in front of a grand jury’: Outrage after USPS misses court-ordered Election Day deadline
Election experts and other critics of voter suppression responded with alarm Tuesday after the United States Postal Service failed to meet a court-ordered afternoon deadline to conduct sweeps at mail processing facilities to "ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery."
Earlier Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of the District of Columbia had ordered the sweeps between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm ET, and set a 4:30 pm ET deadline for facilities to file a status update. John Kruzel, a reporter at The Hill, tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the USPS failed to comply, in spite of saying this week that about 300,000 ballots had entered the mail sorting system but lacked a delivery scan.
John King on Biden’s Ohio lead: ‘It’s just a buffet of possibilities’ to run up Electoral College win
While the votes were being tabulated on election night, CNN correspondent John King marveled at Joe Biden's lead in Ohio, which he said offered a "buffet of possibility" to run up an electoral vote margin.
"It just tells you the menu," King said, reflecting on Biden's chances in Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona. "It just tells you that he has more options anyway and if you can add Ohio to that, then it's just a buffet. I mean it's a buffet of possibility to run it up and to take away the president's map."
Watch the video below from CNN.