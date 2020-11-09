WATCH: Trump supporter rips mask off woman’s face at ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Florida
During a confrontation in Pensacola, Florida, at a “Stop the Steal” rally this Sunday, a Trump supporter was caught on video grabbing a woman’s mask and ripping it from her face, WEAR TV reports.
According to Pensacola Police Officer Mike Wood, a report on the incident has been filed and an investigation is underway.
Watch the video below:
