WATCH: Trump supporter rips mask off woman’s face at ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Florida

Published

2 hours ago

on

During a confrontation in Pensacola, Florida, at a “Stop the Steal” rally this Sunday, a Trump supporter was caught on video grabbing a woman’s mask and ripping it from her face, WEAR TV reports.

According to Pensacola Police Officer Mike Wood, a report on the incident has been filed and an investigation is underway.

2020 Election

Steve Schmidt blasts Kayleigh McEnany as ‘serial liar with no credibility’ after disastrous press conference

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt blasted White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as she was caught lying about the 2020 election by non-other than Fox News.

McEnany joined Republican Party chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel on Monday to complain about the election results and alleged that President Donald Trump was robbed and that illegal votes were cast. McEnany parroted Trump campaign talking points that Trump's people were banned from watching the votes being counted in Pennsylvania. It's a false allegation that Trump's own lawyers were forced to admit in court last week. Still, however, his people continue to spread the lie.

2020 Election

GOP chairwoman admits their lawsuits aren’t going to change the election outcome

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was asked Monday if she thought the "irregularities" alleged by the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign would be enough to change the election outcomes. Her response: "Is it going to be enough? No..." She then immediately corrected herself on-camera to say, "We don't know."

McDaniel also said, "We intend to ensure that every lawful voter has their vote counted in accordance with the law."

McDaniel's press conference followed Senator Mitch McConnell's floor address Monday where he said President Donald J. Trump has “every right to look into allegations and request recounts.”

Breaking Banner

Republicans’ efforts to delegitimize the election could cost them Georgia’s Senate seats: analyst

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

In a Twitter thread on Monday, conservative columnist Josh Kraushaar wrote that Republican faction-fighting could jeopardize their chances of winning the Senate runoffs in Georgia — which would turn the Senate into a 50-50 tie and, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, deny the GOP a Senate majority next year.

The only way to ensure this nightmare scenario for Republicans doesn't happen, Kraushaar wrote, is for Trump and his allies to acknowledge the election result was legitimate and fair.

Republicans in a lose-lose situation that oddly underscores that "power politics" works in checking extremism.

