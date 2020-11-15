‘We are the firewall’: Senate Republicans prepare to make a stand in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia Republicans still aren’t acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. But they are raising the specter of his incoming administration’s agenda to rally conservatives ahead of the high-stakes Jan. 5 runoffs.At a joint event Friday, U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue promoted the same message about the battle for control of the Senate: A defeat to Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Georgia would hand the nation’s keys over to Biden and the Democrats.“Make no mistake. We are the firewall, not just for the U.S. Senate, but for the future of our country,” said Loeffle…
2020 Election
CNN’s Tapper drops the mic on Trump’s ‘desperate’ lawyers crashing and burning with every election fraud claim
CNN " State of the Union" host Jake Tapper brutally mocked the attempts by lawyers representing Donald Trump in election fraud cases for their flailing performances before judges -- wondering how it will affect their careers in the long run after being publically embarrassed.
In his closing comments, the CNN host detailed legal pleadings made by the president's lawyers and how quickly they were shot down by judges.
All in all, the CNN host said the lawyers were being humiliated trying to make a case for non-existent fraud -- and they likely knew it was going to happen before they entered the courthouse.
2020 Election
Evangelical pastor explains why nobody understands Trump voters
Based on the last two presidential elections, there is clearly a failure in reporting, polling and understanding of almost half of America. Perhaps liberals would simply like to govern and run for office by only mobilizing their half of the population and overlooking that other half, but I would imagine this country won't get closer to equal opportunity with that type of thinking. It's true that much of the divisive language comes from Trump supporters who seems to enjoy Trump's deplorable approach to life and politics. Does that embody every single person who voted for Donald Trump in the last two elections? If you think that, then you are as lost as the narrow reporting and polling I have witnessed during the last four years.This article first appeared in Salon.
2020 Election
‘He won because…’ — Trump edges toward accepting Biden victory
President Donald Trump appeared to edge closer towards acknowledging his election defeat in a tweet on Sunday morning, as he again railed against supposed mass fraud in the vote won by challenger Joe Biden.
"He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company," Trump tweeted in his clearest yet admission of defeat.
Trump has refused to concede the election, and repeatedly said he intended to overturn the result through legal cases -- though no evidence of mass fraud in the November 3 election has been found.