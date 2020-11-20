‘We have been extremely patient, but we can wait no longer’: House Dems demand GSA chief brief on blocking Biden
House Democrats are demanding General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy brief Congress “no later than November 23” to explain why she continues to block President-elect Joe Biden from receiving transition funds and support, despite a law that merely requires her to ascertain it is “likely” he won the election.
“We have been extremely patient, but we can wait no longer,” four House chairs write in a letter to Murphy, as Talking Points Memo reports. “As GSA Administrator, it is your responsibility to follow the law and assure the safety and well-being of the United States and its people—not to submit to political pressure to violate the law and risk the consequences.”
They make the situation quite clear:
“President-elect Biden has now collected more votes than any other candidate for President in history, and he defeated President Trump by a margin of nearly six million votes. By November 7, 2020, virtually every major news organization had declared President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris as the clear winners when they obtained a majority of Electoral College votes. In the weeks that followed, they won two additional states—Arizona and Georgia—bringing their Electoral College tally to 306 compared to President Trump’s 232. At this stage, there is no conceivable argument that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are not ‘the apparent successful candidates for the office of President and Vice President.'”
The House Chairs also warn Murphy she is endangering national security:
“Your actions in blocking transition activities required under the law are having grave effects, including undermining the orderly transfer of power, impairing the incoming Administration’s ability to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, hampering its ability to address our nation’s dire economic crisis, and endangering our national security.”
2020 Election
Believing Rudy Giuliani requires pledging ‘allegiance to insanity’: Conservative National Review writer
National Review author Michael Brendan Dougherty on Friday drew a line in the sand with his fellow conservatives and said he would not buy into Rudy Giuliani's crazed conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
Dougherty explained in his latest column that he'd been accused by a friend of being akin to a Nazi collaborator because he said he felt embarrassed by Giuliani's already-infamous press conference in which he and fellow Trump attorney Sidney Powell alleged Trump had been deprived of an election win by a conspiracy involving George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.
2020 Election
Conservatives give the Trump campaign a dose of reality: Biden won — so get over it
In the right-wing media, it isn't hard to find extremists who are more than happy to echo President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 presidential election has been stolen from him because of widespread voter fraud — and they are urging Trump to fight to the bitter end. But not all conservative journalists go out of their way to promote nonsense conspiracy theories, and some of them are acknowledging that Joe Biden is now president-elect of the United States. The National Review's Andrew C. McCarthy and Commentary's Noah Rothman, in articles published this week, lay out some reasons why Trump's last-ditch efforts to change the election results aren't working.
2020 Election
Trump exhibiting signs of ‘hypomania’ following election defeat: psychiatrist
In a column for USA Today, a psychiatrist affiliated with Weill Cornell Medical Center claimed that, based upon Donald Trump's recent actions since losing the election to former Vice President Joe Biden, it appears that the president might be experiencing symptoms of "hypomania" which could cause a break with reality.
Writing in partnership with Norman Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute, Dr. Kenneth Paul Rosenberg claimed that it appears to him that the country may be endangered by the president's current state of mind.