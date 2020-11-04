‘We’re ready to mobilize’: As Trump moves to steal election, 500+ demonstrations planned to protect the results
As the nightmare scenario many have been warning about for months came true early Wednesday with President Donald Trump’s false declaration of victory, advocacy organizations behind the “Protect the Results” coalition reaffirmed their plans to mobilize across the United States as the nation teeters on the edge of a constitutional crisis.
More than 500 demonstrations are set to take place Wednesday afternoon as the vote count continues, with a trio of key battlegrounds—Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania—at the center of the nation’s attention.
In a speech from the White House early Wednesday with millions of votes left to count, President Donald Trump did what the coalition of more than 130 advocacy groups, labor unions, and environmental organizations has long feared he would: Falsely declared outright victory, baselessly cried voter fraud in key states that may not ultimately turn out in his favor if all ballots are counted, and threatened to turn to the U.S. Supreme Court to help him stop the vote count.
“We expected Trump and Republicans to try every trick in the book to cling to power,” advocacy group Indivisible, one of the original founders of the “Protect the Results” coalition, tweeted early Wednesday. “That’s why we’re ready to mobilize. Join the movement to stop a constitutional crisis.”
“We’re gonna have to do this,” said Alexandria Villaseñor, founder of youth-led advocacy group Earth Uprising. “We need the world to help us.”
WATCH: Milwaukee election official delivers Wisconsin ballots with police escort
On Wednesday morning, Wisconsin reporter Bill Miston posted a video of ballots from the City of Milwaukee being delivered by a local official with the assistance of a police escort.
BREAKING: City of Milwaukee election results on their way to county election commission. pic.twitter.com/KM7U5asNAv
Trump trying to trick his supporters into believing new vote counts are new votes: MSNBC historian
MSNBC's Jon Meacham said President Donald Trump was trying to trick his supporters into confusing new vote counts with new votes.
The president demanded an end to voting -- which stopped Tuesday evening all across the country -- as states counted the ballots that had been cast amid record turnout, and the "Morning Joe" contributor said Trump was being dangerously careless.
"The president has spun this narrative that the voting is still unfolding," Meacham said. "You know, let's be very careful about our words here. He's trying to create the impression that what Steve [Kornacki] was just doing, what Willie [Geist] was doing last night is somehow reporting fresh information, fresh votes being cast now, that somehow or another the Democrats know the margin they need."
Uber-backed gig worker initiative wins in California: US media
California voters put the brakes Tuesday on a state law forcing ride share firms like Uber and Lyft to treat their drivers as employees, instead of independent contractors.
Some 58 percent of voters backed a proposition exempting the firms, which will instead provide some benefits but ones that fall short of those given to traditional employees.
The measure divided drivers, some of whom want the benefits of regular employment while others enjoy the flexibility of being able to work when they choose to pick up extra income.
Uber driver Erica Mighetto campaigned against the proposition.