We’re witnessing the birth of a dangerous new strain in America’s right-wing movement
Donald Trump has a lottery ticket’s chance of overturning Joe Biden’s decisive victory in the 2020 election. There’s no evidence of fraud that would hold up in a court of law. Biden’s margins are beyond what might be reversed in recounts. And while the Constitution gives states the power to determine how their electors are selected, all states have laws on their books awarding them to the popular vote winner (aside from a few congressional districts in Nebraska and Maine).
Given that Trump is using these bogus claims of a stolen election to shake down his followers in order to pay off campaign debt and fund his new PAC, some have questioned how dangerous his refusal to accept the results really is. Perhaps he’s working toward acceptance, or keeping his base engaged for two upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia that will determine control of the chamber next year. According to reports, many elected Republicans who back his silly claims are only doing so to humor him, and to avoid the wrath of his cult-like supporters, and privately acknowledged that the election is over. “What is the downside for humoring him for this little bit of time?” one senior Republican official told The Washington Post. “No one seriously thinks the results will change.”
But this is ultimately a distinction without a difference. The GOP is delegitimizing the Biden presidency so they can launch a new, meaner and more conspiratorial Tea Party movement. Republican operatives, including some veterans of the first Tea Party groups, are behind the “stop the steal” protests now underway across the country. A new poll conducted by YouGov for The Economist found that 86 percent of Trump voters believe that Biden did not win the election fairly, and a plurality of all voters said they thought there was enough voter fraud to swing the results of the race.
Meanwhile, Trump has decapitated the senior civilian leadership of the Pentagon and much of the intelligence community and replaced them with Trump loyalists, many of whom are conspiratorial nutjobs. We don’t know towards what end, but it is a brazenly authoritarian move that’s inconsistent with the idea that he’s just trying to keep donors’ dollars flowing.
By following Trump’s lead, Republicans are guaranteeing that Joe Biden will be dogged by a new sort of Birther movement. Whether intentionally or not, they are encouraging more political violence from the far-right. They’re making the country ungovernable, and that is effectively a soft coup.
‘Going to get a lot of people killed’: COVID-19 soars to new heights as Trump sabotages transition
"I hope we don't run out of mobile morgues," is what epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding said in response to data demonstrating the out-of-control nature of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States—which became the first country to surpass 10 million Covid-19 infections and whose healthcare system is expected to be overwhelmed before President-elect Joe Biden assumes office.
Although Biden—who has created his own coronavirus task force—is trying to plan a coordinated federal response to the unrelenting public health and economic emergency he is set to inherit, President Donald Trump's refusal to authorize a smooth administrative transition amid what journalist David Dayen called a "completely stupid and brazen" effort to hold onto the White House is wreaking deadly havoc on the nation.
‘Finally’: In potential nod to Biden win, Federal Reserve applies to join climate network for central banks
In a decision seen by some as a subtle acknowledgement of President-elect Joe Biden's victory even as President Donald Trump still refuses to concede, the Federal Reserve has applied to join what Bloomberg called "the climate change club for central banks," a group that requires participation in the Paris climate agreement.
"The Fed is a latecomer to this party and is still propping up the oil industry (and other giant corps) through huge purchases of debt."—Alan Zibel, Public Citizen"We have requested membership. I expect that it will be granted," Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles said during a Senate Banking Committee hearing Tuesday, Bloomberg reported. Quarles added that the Fed may become a member of the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) before its annual meeting in April.
‘Crazy thing going on inside that White House’: Retired general says Trump loyalists want to stage a coup
A four-star United States retired general is sounding the alarm on key national security concerns after President Donald J. Trump shakes up the Pentagon staff less than one week after losing the election to President-elect Joe Biden.
"I have been shot at a lot and nearly killed a bunch of times," said Gen. Barry Richard McCaffrey (ret.). "I'm not an alarmist. I stay cool under pressure. Mark me down as alarmed. I just listened to Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) -- wonderful, experienced, mature guy -- say this is just payback to [Mark] Esper not being a loyalist. I don't believe it. We're watching a setup of some people who are unqualified for office to be in control of the 2.1 million men and women of the armed forces."