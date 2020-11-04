West Virginia man supplied Boogaloo Boys with rifle converters — including to accused California cop killer Steven Carrillo: Feds
SAN JOSE, Calif. — For the second time in two weeks, federal authorities have publicly linked a suspected follower of the so-called Boogaloo movement to Steven Carrillo, the U.S. Air Force sergeant accused of assassinating two California law enforcement officers in separate incidents.This time, authorities say that Carrillo, 32, purchased a device from a West Virginia man that was designed to convert an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle into a fully automatic. The alleged purchase was made in January, four months before Carrillo and a Millbrae man he’d met on a Boogaloo Facebook group traveled to the…
West Virginia man supplied Boogaloo Boys with rifle converters — including to accused California cop killer Steven Carrillo: Feds
SAN JOSE, Calif. — For the second time in two weeks, federal authorities have publicly linked a suspected follower of the so-called Boogaloo movement to Steven Carrillo, the U.S. Air Force sergeant accused of assassinating two California law enforcement officers in separate incidents.This time, authorities say that Carrillo, 32, purchased a device from a West Virginia man that was designed to convert an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle into a fully automatic. The alleged purchase was made in January, four months before Carrillo and a Millbrae man he’d met on a Boogaloo Facebook group traveled to the... (more…)
2020 Election
‘Biden is going to be the next president’: Former gov. predicts Michigan and Wisconsin will push Joe over the top
Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe on Wednesday predicted that Joe Biden would be elected the next president of the United States, based on likely votes in crucial swing states.
"If you look what's outstanding, if you look at Nevada, we've got Clark County mail-in, that is a Democratic area, we're leading now in the votes in Wisconsin and if you look at Michigan, huge Detroit vote still to come in. I think we win Michigan handily, [and] with Maine and Arizona, there's 270 electoral votes right there," the former Democratic governor explained during an appearance on CNN.
"But expand the map. I mean, we have got Pennsylvania, we may not know that until Friday but I would bet that Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania and you look at Georgia, outstanding votes there in Atlanta coming in, Georgia very competitive. So, the news for me is sunshine in America again, Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United states of America."
Breaking Banner
Forensic psychiatrist explains why Trump is now more dangerous than Hitler
President Donald Trump is more dangerous than Adolf Hitler, according to a leading psychiatrist.
The president has demanded that vote counts be halted to preserve his false claims of victory, and Dr. Bandy Lee explained why Trump's authoritarian threat is so gravely dangerous.
"The fact that he had the audacity to declare victory in a situation of not even having the electoral college forebodes the level of distortion and potential violence we are to see (he is like an emotional seismograph, constantly calibrating to what he can get away with)," tweeted Lee, a forensic psychiatrist.