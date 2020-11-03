Quantcast
‘What is wrong with you?’ Black Twitter drags Keith Olbermann for calling Trump a ‘whiny Kunta Kinte’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Keith Olbermann (GQ)

CNN’s Keith Olbermann called President Donald J. Trump a “whiny little Kunta Kinte” and Black Twitter is having none of it.

One person tweeted in response, “Why such dripping racism? Kunta Kinte was the hero. Kunta Kinte was the guy who stood up for himself, resisted conscription to slavery. To call him whiny tells us you think he should have shut up & obeyed. He should have gone by Toby.”

Another user said, “Kunta Kinte was an African slave who was beat until he admitted his name was the one given to him by his white masters.”

See the responses below.

https://twitter.com/SashaBeauloux/status/1323654099108306945


Continue Reading

2020 Election

US Senate race: The ‘other election’ and why it matters

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Control of the powerful US Senate is a razor-close proposition in the 2020 election, but final results from a handful of contests may not be available for days, and probably even weeks, after the November 3 polls. FRANCE 24 looks at some of the key Senate races.

The 2020 US elections have been called the country’s “most important election ever” with historians, pundits and politicians on both sides of the aisle agreeing that the choice between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden has portentous implications for the future of the US.

But while the presidential race – with its tweets, threats, drama and debates – have grabbed headlines this year more than ever, the battle for control of the US Senate is just as important as the one for the White House.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump campaign insider: We are ‘not as prepared as we should be’ to win Pennsylvania

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

All eyes are on Pennsylvania as Election Day graces the nation and President Donald J. Trump jockeys to remain in power. The fate of the presidency may fall squarely on the shoulders of the critical battleground state.

NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander tweeted Tuesday afternoon, "A person with direct knowledge of the [Trump] campaign's operations tells me, 'The team in Pennsylvania was not as prepared as it should be in a state that would decide the presidency.'"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump scales back White House ‘victory’ party to 250 as voters flock to the polls

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump will host what he and his campaign hope will be a victory party Election Day evening, but the White House reportedly has scaled back the guest list from 400 to 250. More than 100 million Americans have already voted and voters are still flocking to the polls across the country "in droves."

Continue Reading
 
 
