‘What is wrong with you?’ Black Twitter drags Keith Olbermann for calling Trump a ‘whiny Kunta Kinte’

CNN’s Keith Olbermann called President Donald J. Trump a “whiny little Kunta Kinte” and Black Twitter is having none of it.

One person tweeted in response, “Why such dripping racism? Kunta Kinte was the hero. Kunta Kinte was the guy who stood up for himself, resisted conscription to slavery. To call him whiny tells us you think he should have shut up & obeyed. He should have gone by Toby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another user said, “Kunta Kinte was an African slave who was beat until he admitted his name was the one given to him by his white masters.”

See the responses below.

Why such dripping racism? Kunta Kinte was the hero. Kunta Kinte was the guy who stood up for himself, resisted conscription to slavery. To call him whiny tells us you think he should have shut up & obeyed. He should have gone by Toby. https://t.co/XAQHaagaAn — Bill E. Reuben (@ItsBillyReuben) November 3, 2020

Did not expect Kunta Kinte to be a thing I’d have to ponder even for a second today. “I got a bone to pick!” — Michael Neal (@slapclap) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

…whiny Kunta Kinte…WHAT? Delete this and try again. — GoddessBlu MoonPie (@EMorrowluvWords) November 3, 2020

Keith… Have you LOST YOUR MIND? What are you thinking? Kunta Kinte… Really??? — Dennis Davis (@delajode) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Me trying to figure out why a white man would call another white man Kunta Kinte pic.twitter.com/GKeolpOY1W — Khan the Conqueror (@TerrellKhan_) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Kunta Kinte was an African slave who was beat until he admitted his name was the one given to him by his white masters. https://t.co/TY6M3YPdlW — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

kunta kinte ??? and y'all dare tell us that we're overreacting when we addressed the racism in this country https://t.co/oBn6ZsrR66 — letto. (@THICCGl) November 3, 2020

Is there another Kunta Kinte I never heard of? https://t.co/5ZDgNsr3ol — Ev (@EvSwain_) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“A whiny little kunta kinte” I AM SCREAMINGGGGG https://t.co/Xo3ww8y8k9 — pētrīnā (@PetrinaBamfo) November 3, 2020

I am 100% certain that @KeithOlbermann thinks this is Kunta Kinte pic.twitter.com/YATkWnyW3o — Matt the “Death to America” Dude (@MattUndefeated) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/SashaBeauloux/status/1323654099108306945