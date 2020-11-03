‘What is wrong with you?’ Black Twitter drags Keith Olbermann for calling Trump a ‘whiny Kunta Kinte’
CNN’s Keith Olbermann called President Donald J. Trump a “whiny little Kunta Kinte” and Black Twitter is having none of it.
One person tweeted in response, “Why such dripping racism? Kunta Kinte was the hero. Kunta Kinte was the guy who stood up for himself, resisted conscription to slavery. To call him whiny tells us you think he should have shut up & obeyed. He should have gone by Toby.”
Another user said, “Kunta Kinte was an African slave who was beat until he admitted his name was the one given to him by his white masters.”
See the responses below.
Why such dripping racism? Kunta Kinte was the hero. Kunta Kinte was the guy who stood up for himself, resisted conscription to slavery. To call him whiny tells us you think he should have shut up & obeyed. He should have gone by Toby. https://t.co/XAQHaagaAn
— Bill E. Reuben (@ItsBillyReuben) November 3, 2020
Did not expect Kunta Kinte to be a thing I’d have to ponder even for a second today. “I got a bone to pick!”
— Michael Neal (@slapclap) November 3, 2020
…whiny Kunta Kinte…WHAT? Delete this and try again.
— GoddessBlu MoonPie (@EMorrowluvWords) November 3, 2020
Keith… Have you LOST YOUR MIND? What are you thinking? Kunta Kinte… Really???
— Dennis Davis (@delajode) November 3, 2020
Me trying to figure out why a white man would call another white man Kunta Kinte pic.twitter.com/GKeolpOY1W
— Khan the Conqueror (@TerrellKhan_) November 3, 2020
Kunta Kinte was an African slave who was beat until he admitted his name was the one given to him by his white masters. https://t.co/TY6M3YPdlW
— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) November 3, 2020
kunta kinte ??? and y'all dare tell us that we're overreacting when we addressed the racism in this country https://t.co/oBn6ZsrR66
— letto. (@THICCGl) November 3, 2020
Is there another Kunta Kinte I never heard of? https://t.co/5ZDgNsr3ol
— Ev (@EvSwain_) November 3, 2020
“A whiny little kunta kinte” I AM SCREAMINGGGGG https://t.co/Xo3ww8y8k9
— pētrīnā (@PetrinaBamfo) November 3, 2020
I am 100% certain that @KeithOlbermann thinks this is Kunta Kinte pic.twitter.com/YATkWnyW3o
— Matt the “Death to America” Dude (@MattUndefeated) November 3, 2020
https://twitter.com/SashaBeauloux/status/1323654099108306945
Who watches Roots and thinks "sheesh, Kunta Kinte sure whines a lot" 😭😭😭
— I'm Not a Preacher (@thepastorjul) November 3, 2020
2020 Election
US Senate race: The ‘other election’ and why it matters
Control of the powerful US Senate is a razor-close proposition in the 2020 election, but final results from a handful of contests may not be available for days, and probably even weeks, after the November 3 polls. FRANCE 24 looks at some of the key Senate races.
The 2020 US elections have been called the country’s “most important election ever” with historians, pundits and politicians on both sides of the aisle agreeing that the choice between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden has portentous implications for the future of the US.
But while the presidential race – with its tweets, threats, drama and debates – have grabbed headlines this year more than ever, the battle for control of the US Senate is just as important as the one for the White House.
2020 Election
Trump campaign insider: We are ‘not as prepared as we should be’ to win Pennsylvania
All eyes are on Pennsylvania as Election Day graces the nation and President Donald J. Trump jockeys to remain in power. The fate of the presidency may fall squarely on the shoulders of the critical battleground state.
NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander tweeted Tuesday afternoon, "A person with direct knowledge of the [Trump] campaign's operations tells me, 'The team in Pennsylvania was not as prepared as it should be in a state that would decide the presidency.'"
2020 Election
Trump scales back White House ‘victory’ party to 250 as voters flock to the polls
President Donald Trump will host what he and his campaign hope will be a victory party Election Day evening, but the White House reportedly has scaled back the guest list from 400 to 250. More than 100 million Americans have already voted and voters are still flocking to the polls across the country "in droves."