What to expect as Texas heads to the US Supreme Court in bid to overturn the Affordable Care Act
Texas, leading a coalition of Republican states, heads to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday morning to argue that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional and should be struck down in its entirety.
On Texas’ side: the Trump administration. On the other side: a coalition of Democratic states led by California.
What’s at stake?
Health insurance and popular benefits for millions of Americans, including some 1 million in Texas who have subsidized health insurance plans under the law. The sprawling health law touches nearly every facet of the American health care system — from popular protections for individuals with preexisting conditions to no-cost benefits for certain health services to allowing young adults to stay on their parents’ insurance through age 26. Experts say it’s almost impossible to imagine the chaos that would come from ending the law without a replacement, particularly during the worsening coronavirus pandemic. Texas already has the nation’s highest uninsured rate.
Gov. Greg Abbott said years ago that if the Affordable Care Act were to fall, Texas would be ready with a replacement, but no plan has materialized. It would be difficult for the state to cover the gaps without congressional action, given its limited regulatory authority over the insurance market.
What are the legal arguments?
Texas argues that the entire fate of the act turns on one key provision, the individual mandate. Once a penalty you had to pay for not purchasing insurance, the mandate was set to $0 by Congress in a 2017 tax cut. Texas argues that since the mandate is $0, it cannot be interpreted as a tax, and thus must fall as unconstitutional.
The state’s legal team goes a step further than that — and here’s where it loses some legal scholars. Texas claims that if the individual mandate must fall as unconstitutional, the entirety of the sprawling health law has to go with it. That question of “severability” is at the core of the case.
A number of legal scholars don’t buy that, and a conservative federal appellate court, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said much the same when it heard the case a few years ago. In its December 2019 ruling, the court said the individual mandate was unconstitutional, but that it needed to hear more arguments about why the rest of the law had to fall with it.
The California coalition has argued that the individual mandate remains constitutional, but that even if it were not, the rest of the law could stand without it.
Why is Texas involved?
Texas, leading a coalition of Republican states, filed this lawsuit in February 2018, though that was not its first time challenging the law. Texas is just one state, but given its size and Republican leadership, the attorney general here has often led the way on major challenges to federal law (see also: the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, environmental regulations) as well as other major multi-state investigations (like a probe into Google). Abbott, a former attorney general, used to describe his job this way: “I go into the office, I sue the federal government, and then I go home.”
In this case, the Trump administration has sided with Texas and the other red states, leaving Democratic states like California to defend the federal law. Congressional Republicans have vowed for years that they would “repeal and replace” Obamacare, but it has never happened.
What’s the likeliest outcome?
It’s impossible to say for sure how the court will decide this case — especially now that it has welcomed a new member, Justice Amy Coney Barrett. The Affordable Care Act has come before the high court and survived more than once, but that was when the court had a very different makeup.
However, legal experts on both sides of the political aisle have said from the start that they consider Texas’ legal arguments weak, and many say it’s unlikely the court will strike the law down in its entirety. The court could decide to punt the case on a procedural issue. Or it could uphold most of the law, but ax the now-toothless individual mandate and perhaps a few closely related provisions.
“The likeliest outcome is that the justices vote to get rid of the lawsuit, because it’s so galactically stupid, to be totally candid,” Nicholas Bagley, a University of Michigan law professor who has followed the case closely, told The Texas Tribune shortly after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. “But I think any confidence you might have had before Justice Ginsburg died that the case would be turned away has surely been shaken. And I think there’s a lot more uncertainty about the future of the ACA.”
A ruling would likely come sometime next year.
Disclosure: Google has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism.
Latest Headlines
What to expect as Texas heads to the US Supreme Court in bid to overturn the Affordable Care Act
Texas, leading a coalition of Republican states, heads to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday morning to argue that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional and should be struck down in its entirety.
On Texas’ side: the Trump administration. On the other side: a coalition of Democratic states led by California.
What’s at stake?Health insurance and popular benefits for millions of Americans, including some 1 million in Texas who have subsidized health insurance plans under the law. The sprawling health law touches nearly every facet of the American health care system — from popular protections for individuals with preexisting conditions to no-cost benefits for certain health services to allowing young adults to stay on their parents’ insurance through age 26. Experts say it’s almost impossible to imagine the chaos that would come from ending the law without a replacement, particularly during the worsening coronavirus pandemic. Texas already has the nation’s highest uninsured rate.
Breaking Banner
The ‘psychological annihilation’ Trump feels after losing is typical of authoritarian leaders: Fascism expert
Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, Ruth Ben-Ghiat says that the "authoritarian playbook has no chapter on failure," and that fact manifests itself perfectly in President Trump.
"Nothing prepares the ruler to see his propaganda ignored and his charismatic hold weaken until his own people turn against him, she writes, adding that for rulers with authoritarian inclinations, "loss of power looms as a kind of psychological annihilation — even as it also often evokes practical concerns about the end of immunity from prosecution for them and their families."
According to Ben-Ghiat, having everything is never enough for rulers like Trump, and as their cocoon thickens, they inevitably come to believe his own propaganda -- a phenomenon that leads to "psychological annihilation" when they're removed from power.
2020 Election
WATCH: Fox News just cut out of Kayleigh McEnany’s presser — because she was lying too much
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was joined by Republican Party Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel for a briefing Monday afternoon to discuss President Donald Trump's disputes with the outcome of the 2020 election.
Trump has alleged that there was an overwhelming flood of illegal ballots cast and that those votes should not be counted. He hasn't been able to provide any evidence of the claim, but that hasn't stopped his team from continuing the accusations.
McEnany alleged that Democrats were preventing Trump's people from being in the count room, a fact that Trump's own attorneys were forced to acknowledge in court wasn't true.