White House and US’s top virus doctor clash ahead of election
One of America’s top government scientists, Anthony Fauci, has issued an urgent plea for a change in US policy on the coronavirus, drawing a sharp rebuke from the Trump administration in the final days of a hard-fought election campaign.
Fauci, in an interview in the Washington Post on Sunday, warned that the United States is headed for “a whole lot of hurt” unless it makes an “abrupt change” in health practices.
With many Americans ignoring safe practices and many hospitals already under severe strain as cold weather and the flu season arrive, “You could not possibly be positioned more poorly,” Fauci said. “It’s not a good situation.”
The virus has claimed more than 230,000 lives in the US, which last week suffered record high numbers of cases — hitting 98,000 on Friday.
Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, offered a scathing response to Fauci.
“It’s unacceptable and breaking with all norms for Dr. Fauci, a senior member of the President’s Coronavirus Taskforce and someone who has praised President Trump’s actions throughout this pandemic, to choose three days before an election to play politics,” he said in a statement.
He lashed into Fauci for “choosing to criticize the president in the media and make his political leanings known by praising the president’s opponent.”
Trump, keeping up a frenetic pace of campaigning against Democratic challenger Joe Biden, has insisted the country is “rounding the turn” on the virus, and has even alleged — without any evidence — that many doctors are inflating virus death tolls for profit.
“I mean, our doctors are very smart people,” Trump said at a rally Friday in Michigan. “So what they do is they say, ‘I’m sorry but everybody dies of Covid.'”
He suggested, again without evidence, that doctors can bill more in that case.
Fauci, a top member of the White House coronavirus task force, once briefed Trump on the virus almost daily but said the president no longer seeks his advice.
In contrast, Fauci had positive things to say about Biden.
The former vice president’s campaign, he told the Post, “is taking it seriously from a public health perspective.”
In mid-October, during a telephone conference call, Trump called Fauci a “disaster.”
The latest row came as one of Trump’s new favored coronavirus advisors, Scott Atlas — whose expertise in epidemiology is heavily disputed by the scientific and public health community — drew fresh controversy Sunday after he gave an interview to Russian state-controlled TV channel RT.
In a tweet Atlas said he was “unaware they are a registered foreign agent.”
“I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of. I especially apologize to the national security community who is working hard to defend us,” he wrote.
2020 Election
Biden campaign building a ‘fundraising apparatus like never before’ — to fight Trump in the courts: report
On Monday, Politico reported that the Biden campaign and his circle of allies are discussing a final burst of fundraising — specifically designed to fight President Donald Trump in court if he tries to challenge the legitimacy of the election.
"In recent calls, Biden allies and donors discussed preparations to counter potential lawsuits from Trump and his campaign, and they detailed how close results in key states could set off prolonged, expensive legal fights, according to two people who participated in those calls," reported Elena Schneider and Natasha Korecki. "If vote totals are close or contested, the funds would support the efforts of dozens of lawyers working for Biden’s campaign, including some who have already deployed to key battleground states as part of voter protection programs."
2020 Election
Florida stronghold of elderly Trump voters sees COVID-19 infection spike days after hosting campaign rally
A retirement community that's loaded with elderly Trump supporters is seeing a spike of new COVID-19 infections less than two weeks after hosting one of President Donald Trump's campaign rallies.
Villages News, the publication dedicated to reporting news from the Villages retirement community based in Sumter County, Florida, is reporting that the number of COVID-19 infections in the area has been spiking in recent weeks.
2020 Election
Top GOP adviser warns Republicans to stay away from Trump’s attempts to steal the election
In light of Donald Trump's threats to use every trick in the book to avoid being removed from office after losing the election, a top GOP adviser to several former Republican House speakers warned members of the party to stay as far away from the president's machinations as possible or face consequences down the line.