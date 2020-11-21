Why Gov. Kemp formalized Georgia’s election despite Trump’s pushback
ATLANTA — When Gov. Brian Kemp certified the state’s 16 presidential electors, he not only brought Georgia one step closer to ending a tumultuous vote-counting process but he also defied calls from President Donald Trump and his allies to delay the decision.The governor announced his move by also venting frustration at an “unacceptable” tallying process that found thousands of ballots in four counties that had previously gone uncounted. He also urged lawmakers to consider requiring voter ID for mail-in ballots, which has surged during the pandemic.Kemp, a former secretary of state, expanded on…
Distinguished economist slams Trump administration plot to ‘sabotage’ the economy before president vacates White House
When President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20, he will inherit not only the worst health crisis in over 100 years, but also, the economic crisis it has unleashed on the United States. Unfortunately, a decision made by outgoing Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, according to the New York Times, won't make it any easier for Biden to handle the economy — and columnist Paul Krugman is slamming Mnuchin for it on Twitter.
Donald Trump took Rudy Giuliani from ‘America’s Mayor’ to a conspiracy monger
The hair coloring melting down the sides of his face while he declared long-dead Venezuelan caudillo Hugo Chavez caused President Donald Trump's election defeat made one thing clear -- Rudy Giuliani is no longer "America's Mayor."
The accolade Giuliani earned for his calm fortitude in leading New York City after the September 11, 2001 attacks has dissolved in a series of increasingly bizarre claims that Democrats, the media, and yes, the late Venezuelan dictator, had robbed Trump of reelection.
His press conference Thursday, pushing election conspiracy theories without any evidence, was Giuliani's latest audacious, fact-shy display on behalf of Trump, who lost the November 3 election to Democrat Joe Biden but refuses to concede defeat.
‘Proxy war for all the marbles’: HBO’s ‘Real Time’ breaks down the US Senate runoffs in Georgia
On the season finale of "Real Time" with Bill Maher on HBO, the host examined the January runoffs for both U.S. Senate seats in Georgia.
In a special election, Sen. Kelly Loelffer (R-GA) is being challenged by the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.
In the other race, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is being challenged by Jon Ossoff, the Democratic nominee who was once a staffer for civil rights icon John Lewis.
Maher said, "Georgia seems to be the proxy war for all the marbles."
Maher explained how the 2020 election results are 50-48 in favor of Republicans, but if Democrats win both races, it would be a 50-50 tie in the Senate -- with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote.