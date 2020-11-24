Will Biden and the Democrats take on the biggest challenges of this generation?

Tens of millions of Americans are going hungry right now. Today. But Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans don’t give a damn, because they only exist to serve their billionaire donors.

Almost 20 million Americans will lose all their unemployment benefits the week after Christmas, but Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans don’t give a damn, because they only exist to serve their billionaire donors.

Over 12 million Americans have Covid and millions of them will suffer long-term consequences like strokes, heart damage, dementia, and chronic fatigue, but Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans don’t give a damn because they only exist to serve their billionaire donors.

Millions of young people have had their futures destroyed by the Trump Depression on top of their student loans, but Mitchell O’Connell and the Senate Republicans don’t give a damn because they only exist to serve their billionaire donors.

All of America is facing a climate crisis, from wildfires to derechos to hurricanes, droughts, and floods, but Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans don’t give a damn because they only exist to serve their billionaire donors.

America’s CEOs and business fat-cats continue to outsource jobs to cheap labor countries, devastating the American working class, but Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans don’t give a damn because they only exist to serve their billionaire donors.

Insurance companies aggressively promote privatized “Medicare Advantage“ plans that can leave seniors high and dry when seriously ill, but Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans don’t give a damn because they only exist to serve their billionaire donors.

Pharmaceutical companies are ripping off Americans – we pay more than twice of any other developed country in the world – but Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans don’t give a damn because they only exist to serve their billionaire donors.

Mining and drilling companies are ripping up and ruining our public lands, wild areas, and sacred Native American sites, but Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans don’t give a damn because they only exist to serve their billionaire donors.

Trump tore thousands of refugee families apart and 666 little children are facing Christmas knowing they may never again see their parents again, but Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans don’t give a damn because they only exist to serve their billionaire donors.

Millions of Americans in red states will miss early, treatable cancer, diabetes and other diagnoses because their states refuse to expand Medicaid, but Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans don’t give a damn because they only exist to serve their billionaire donors.

While China and Europe build world class high speed rail infrastructure, new hospitals and schools, and state of the art research facilities, America continues to crumble because Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans only exist to serve their billionaire donors.

Americans continue to live in fear of mass shootings as assault weapons of war proliferate and wannabe abusers and mass murderers can easily buy guns, but Mitch McConnell and senate Republicans don’t care because they only exist to serve their billionaire donors.

Conservatives on the Supreme Court continue to gut union rights, environmental protections, civil rights, voting rights, and protections against big money owning our politicians, but they don’t give a damn because they only exist to serve their billionaire donors.

America has gone from being “the land of the free“ to “the land where if you want to be free you have to be rich.“ We’ve been here before, and courageous politicians like FDR and LBJ took up the challenge and fight back against the rich predators.

Conservative Republicans have done so much damage to this country over the past 40 years of neoliberal Reaganism. Step one is winning Georgia, and step two is pushing the new Biden administration to restore America with bold actions like the New Deal and the Great Society.

As the monster leaves, the real work begins. The election was important, but restoring the American working class and rebuilding our nation over the objections of greedy billionaires and their Republican lapdogs will be the biggest challenge of this generation.