‘Willfully ignorant’: Dr. Scott Atlas faces ‘complete humiliation’ after apologizing for Russian TV appearance
Dr. Scott Atlas, one of the Trump administration’s top coronavirus advisers, apologized on Sunday after making an appearance on the Russian television network RT.
“I recently did an interview with RT and was unaware they are a registered foreign agent,” Atlas revealed on Twitter. “I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of. I especially apologize to the national security community who is working hard to defend us.”
— Scott W. Atlas (@SWAtlasHoover) November 1, 2020
White House sources later told CNN’s Jim Acosta that Atlas did not seek permission to appear on the Russian outlet.
Senior WH official tells @Acosta that Dr. Scott Atlas didn't have clearance from the WH for his interview with RT. Official says Atlas did it on his own without approval by WH, senior aides raised concerns over the appearance after he appeared.
— Alexander Hunter (@AlexanderCNN) November 1, 2020
Users on Twitter blasted Atlas after his mea culpa.
Read some of the tweets below.
That's half of the apology, Sparky.
The other half is providing misinformation to the American public that is a significant contributor to foreseeable deaths, such as discouraging mask-wearing, undermining state and local gov't public health orders, and dismissing lockdowns. pic.twitter.com/GAun8qi5Tx
— Monty 🇺🇸Hamilton's Battery🇺🇸 Boa (@MontyBoa99) November 1, 2020
Yah, wow. Hard to know. It's been everywhere for 15 years except on Fox.
NYTimeshttps://t.co/CLuvmsv9rm
Reutershttps://t.co/0wsDX0qzJM
etc. etc. etc.
— Kurt "Mask Up, Vote Early" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 1, 2020
How in the WORLD did you not know RT was an agent of the Russian government? My thirteen year old knows that.
And you're Trump's top pandemic advisor?
No WONDER there's almost a quarter of million of us dead.
— Tami Burages (@tburages) November 1, 2020
I regret being called out publicly for doing something I absolutely knew better than to do, unless I have been living under a rock for 30 years, in which case I should certainly not hold a position of any responsibility
— Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) November 1, 2020
Scott Atlas is as willfully ignorant towards the Kremlin as he is with Covid. Both of which are national security issues!
— Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) November 1, 2020
"I accidentally found myself in Putin's home, no idea how I got there…was walking the Appalachian trail and then boom there I was..I regret this inadvertent error…now listen to all the COVID advice I am about to dispense even though I have no background in infectious disease"
— Henry (@Fdr1942) November 1, 2020
Did you check with Michael Flynn to make sure you got the going rate? It should be at least 30 pieces of silver. pic.twitter.com/fw8LXxk4Se
— Monty 🇺🇸Hamilton's Battery🇺🇸 Boa (@MontyBoa99) November 1, 2020
He gave an interview from the White House to a foreign adversary, who has bounties on our troops, and is actively undermining our sovereignty – there is a lot wrong with the interview. Regardless of partisan beliefs, this is unacceptable and should be condemned by ALL.
— E pluribus unum (@HRRevels1) November 1, 2020
so let me get this straight, you "were unaware" that a media company called russia today was a registered foreign agent.
— alan davidson (@crazycacti101) November 1, 2020
Dude. How many things can one person be stupid about?
— 2 more Days-vid Hobby (@strobist) November 1, 2020
go eat a big barrel of pig assholes
— kilgore trout, tucker carlson’s mailman (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 1, 2020
Now apologize to the nation for pushing quackery which is putting millions of people's health at risk.
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 1, 2020
Implausible deniabity
Dude's an MD
Not going to wash in Dr Atlas's upcoming trial
— Navdeep Singh Rajwanshi (@TheGameVeda) November 1, 2020
He is either a fool or incompetent. In either case he has become a danger to the country. Was he a good neuroradiologist?
— Dr. E.B. Webster (@Ella4the98th) November 1, 2020
Pro tip: Resignation is the usual move for something this insanely stupid.
— Resolve.Action.Love (@Snowman55403) November 1, 2020
If only you were at a level of government where you had easy access to, say, people who study that kind of thing for a living, who you could have asked.
— Crash Test BIDEN/HARRIS (@MegNumbers) November 1, 2020
If you’re not smart enough to know you’re being played by Russian than you’re not smart enough to be leading the Covid task force.
— Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) November 1, 2020
I unblocked you just for the pleasure of observing your complete humiliation.
— Benjamin Vote FFS Dreyer (@BCDreyer) November 1, 2020
Oh bullshit. You are spreading disinformation right out of their playbook and people are dying. We don't accept your fake ass apology. Get out of our house.
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) November 1, 2020
Never before has an administration and campaign had so much accidental contact with Russia pic.twitter.com/HGHJPFYVGQ
— Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) November 1, 2020
"I was unaware Russia Today was a foreign agent" is one hell of a self own.
— It's Too Much Man (@AhNahChedz) November 1, 2020
This man got fooled by a group literally called Russia Today, a name almost as on-the-nose as Correia’s Fraud Guarantee
— Larry 🇺🇸 (@LawIbbetson) November 1, 2020
Yes, we should all really trust the word of a Trump accomplice who wants everyone in the nation to get COVID19!
Anyone who doesn’t know that RT is a Russian media outlet shouldn’t have any role in the US government.
— MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) November 1, 2020
