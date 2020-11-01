‘Willfully ignorant’: Dr. Scott Atlas faces ‘complete humiliation’ after apologizing for Russian TV appearance

Dr. Scott Atlas, one of the Trump administration’s top coronavirus advisers, apologized on Sunday after making an appearance on the Russian television network RT.

“I recently did an interview with RT and was unaware they are a registered foreign agent,” Atlas revealed on Twitter. “I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of. I especially apologize to the national security community who is working hard to defend us.”

I recently did an interview with RT and was unaware they are a registered foreign agent. I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of. I especially apologize to the national security community who is working hard to defend us. — Scott W. Atlas (@SWAtlasHoover) November 1, 2020

White House sources later told CNN’s Jim Acosta that Atlas did not seek permission to appear on the Russian outlet.

Senior WH official tells @Acosta that Dr. Scott Atlas didn't have clearance from the WH for his interview with RT. Official says Atlas did it on his own without approval by WH, senior aides raised concerns over the appearance after he appeared. — Alexander Hunter (@AlexanderCNN) November 1, 2020

Users on Twitter blasted Atlas after his mea culpa.

Read some of the tweets below.

That's half of the apology, Sparky. The other half is providing misinformation to the American public that is a significant contributor to foreseeable deaths, such as discouraging mask-wearing, undermining state and local gov't public health orders, and dismissing lockdowns. pic.twitter.com/GAun8qi5Tx — Monty 🇺🇸Hamilton's Battery🇺🇸 Boa (@MontyBoa99) November 1, 2020

How in the WORLD did you not know RT was an agent of the Russian government? My thirteen year old knows that. And you're Trump's top pandemic advisor? No WONDER there's almost a quarter of million of us dead. — Tami Burages (@tburages) November 1, 2020

I regret being called out publicly for doing something I absolutely knew better than to do, unless I have been living under a rock for 30 years, in which case I should certainly not hold a position of any responsibility — Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) November 1, 2020

Scott Atlas is as willfully ignorant towards the Kremlin as he is with Covid. Both of which are national security issues! — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) November 1, 2020

"I accidentally found myself in Putin's home, no idea how I got there…was walking the Appalachian trail and then boom there I was..I regret this inadvertent error…now listen to all the COVID advice I am about to dispense even though I have no background in infectious disease" — Henry (@Fdr1942) November 1, 2020

Did you check with Michael Flynn to make sure you got the going rate? It should be at least 30 pieces of silver. pic.twitter.com/fw8LXxk4Se — Monty 🇺🇸Hamilton's Battery🇺🇸 Boa (@MontyBoa99) November 1, 2020

He gave an interview from the White House to a foreign adversary, who has bounties on our troops, and is actively undermining our sovereignty – there is a lot wrong with the interview. Regardless of partisan beliefs, this is unacceptable and should be condemned by ALL. — E pluribus unum (@HRRevels1) November 1, 2020

so let me get this straight, you "were unaware" that a media company called russia today was a registered foreign agent. — alan davidson (@crazycacti101) November 1, 2020

Dude. How many things can one person be stupid about? — 2 more Days-vid Hobby (@strobist) November 1, 2020

go eat a big barrel of pig assholes — kilgore trout, tucker carlson’s mailman (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 1, 2020

Now apologize to the nation for pushing quackery which is putting millions of people's health at risk. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 1, 2020

Implausible deniabity Dude's an MD Not going to wash in Dr Atlas's upcoming trial — Navdeep Singh Rajwanshi (@TheGameVeda) November 1, 2020

He is either a fool or incompetent. In either case he has become a danger to the country. Was he a good neuroradiologist? — Dr. E.B. Webster (@Ella4the98th) November 1, 2020

Pro tip: Resignation is the usual move for something this insanely stupid. — Resolve.Action.Love (@Snowman55403) November 1, 2020

If only you were at a level of government where you had easy access to, say, people who study that kind of thing for a living, who you could have asked. — Crash Test BIDEN/HARRIS (@MegNumbers) November 1, 2020

If you’re not smart enough to know you’re being played by Russian than you’re not smart enough to be leading the Covid task force. — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) November 1, 2020

I unblocked you just for the pleasure of observing your complete humiliation. — Benjamin Vote FFS Dreyer (@BCDreyer) November 1, 2020

Oh bullshit. You are spreading disinformation right out of their playbook and people are dying. We don't accept your fake ass apology. Get out of our house. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) November 1, 2020

Never before has an administration and campaign had so much accidental contact with Russia pic.twitter.com/HGHJPFYVGQ — Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) November 1, 2020

"I was unaware Russia Today was a foreign agent" is one hell of a self own. — It's Too Much Man (@AhNahChedz) November 1, 2020

This man got fooled by a group literally called Russia Today, a name almost as on-the-nose as Correia’s Fraud Guarantee — Larry 🇺🇸 (@LawIbbetson) November 1, 2020