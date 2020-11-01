Quantcast
‘Willfully ignorant’: Dr. Scott Atlas faces ‘complete humiliation’ after apologizing for Russian TV appearance

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dr. Scott Atlas, one of the Trump administration’s top coronavirus advisers, apologized on Sunday after making an appearance on the Russian television network RT.

“I recently did an interview with RT and was unaware they are a registered foreign agent,” Atlas revealed on Twitter. “I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of. I especially apologize to the national security community who is working hard to defend us.”

Users on Twitter blasted Atlas after his mea culpa.

Read some of the tweets below.

