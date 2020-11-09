Wisconsin prosecutors charge man with helping Kenosha shooter obtain assault weapon

On Monday, the Kenosha News reported that 19-year-old Dominick Black, a friend of accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, has been charged with a felony for helping him obtain the assault-style weapon he allegedly used to kill two people during the Jacob Blake protests.
“According to the criminal complaint filed against Black: After protests broke out in the city following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police, Black ‘volunteered to go out after curfew’ on Aug. 25 armed with another AR-15 style rifle to ‘protect the Car Source business’ on Sheridan Road and that he asked Rittenhouse to join him,” reported Deneen Smith. “The complaint states that Black and Rittenhouse went to Black’s stepfather’s home to get the gun and that Black ‘gave (the gun) to Mr. Rittenhouse to use that evening.’ The owner of Car Source has said in past interviews that he did not ask Rittenhouse to guard the business.”
“The complaint states that the rifle was used later that night by Rittenhouse in the shootings that left Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber dead and Gaige Grosskreutz injured,” said the report. “Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide for the shootings. His attorneys and supporters have maintained that Rittenhouse was defending himself.”
Rittenhouse has been furiously defended by many Republican lawmakers and commentators, with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) saying, “He didn’t empty a magazine into a crowd,” and President Donald Trump saying that “I guess it looks like he fell, and then they very violently attacked him. He would have been — probably would have been killed.”
