With COVID-19 infections at all-time high, Alex Azar thanks Trump for his ‘leadership that’s gotten us where we are today’
As the number of new coronavirus cases in the United States hit a record high for the third straight day on Friday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar tried to praise outgoing President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic.
Azar’s comments came at a late afternoon news conference about Covid-19—during which Trump, who has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, took no questions from reporters and did not directly mention last week’s election.
Speaking after Trump, the health secretary said: “Thank you, Mr. President, for providing the leadership that’s gotten us where we are today. The success that Operation Warp Speed has realized so far has been made possible only because of the bold vision you announced not even six months ago right here in the Rose Garden.”
As of Friday, the United States shattered records yet again by reporting over 165,000 cases. According to the Washington Post, “Eighteen states, most of them in the Midwest, have reported record numbers of hospitalizations, a ‘catastrophic’ surge that experts say is rooted in distrust of the government.”
The contrast between Azar’s attempted praise during the event to update the public on Covid-19 vaccine trials and the reality that Americans are facing right now in terms of both health and financial conditions was immediately highlighted on social media by journalists and critics of Trump:
LOL Alex Azar starts his remarks by thanking President Trump for “providing the leadership that’s gotten us to where we are today” in the pandemic. Given the skyrocketing numbers of infected that’s more true than Azar intended.
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) November 13, 2020
"the leadership that's gotten us where we are today": 244K dead, and record spread of a deadly pandemic. https://t.co/se0ubi9uVN pic.twitter.com/EmuipON0Rs
— Don "Big Chooch" Moynihan (@donmoyn) November 13, 2020
The Trump administration, along with the president personally, has faced intense criticism for mishandling the pandemic. In the wake of Trump’s defeat, cases have kept climbing—including among Secret Service agents—and critics have continued to call him out for failing to adequately tackle the crisis.
“Instead of fighting to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed over 242,000 Americans, the Trump administration is spending its final days in office fighting a bogus voter ‘fraud’ problem that does not exist,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Thursday. “Pathetic. The Biden-Harris Administration cannot come soon enough.”
Breaking Banner
‘We should have modeled better behavior’: Newsom apologizes for attending 12-person party in Napa County
On Friday, Nov. 6, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) "attended dinner to celebrate the 50th birthday of his longtime friend and political adviser Jason Kinney. The outdoor dinner at The French Laundry in Yountville in Napa County brought together 12 people, including the governor and his wife."
In a statement Friday, Nov. 13, Newsom said that “while our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner.”
COVID-19
Passengers test positive aboard first Caribbean cruise restart during COVID-19 pandemic
A familiar COVID-19 scene is playing out off Barbados, where cruise passengers are confined to their rooms after fellow passengers tested positive for the virus. Despite two negative PCR COVID-19 tests for each passenger prior to boarding, the captain of the SeaDream 1 announced Wednesday that a passenger had tested positive on a less-reliable rapid test, four days into its seven-night voyage from Barbados. Since then, a total of six passengers have tested positive, according to Gene Sloan, a cruise writer who is on board. The ship is currently anchored off Bridgetown as the staff conducts more ... (more…)