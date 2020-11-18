Yet another allegedly ‘dead’ Georgia Biden voter found very much alive by CNN
President Donald Trump’s campaign claimed that a purportedly dead woman in Georgia named Deborah Jean Christiansen fraudulently voted this year for President-elect Joe Biden.
There’s just one problem with this claim, however: Christiansen is still very much alive.
CNN reports that the Trump campaign seems to have mistaken Christiansen for another Georgia woman of the exact same name who died last year.
Christiansen even talked with CNN reporters when they showed up at her house, where she proved her vitality by vigorously denouncing the president’s campaign.
“The guy lost the election,” Christiansen told the network. “He should be worried more about taking care of people, with this Covid-19 going on. He’s got a pandemic… Come on. Biden won. Let’s move on. Let’s help him transition.”
As CNN documents, this is not the first time the Trump campaign has falsely accused purportedly dead people of fraudulently voting for Biden only to later discover that these alleged stiffs are still among the living.
“Last week, CNN debunked two other false claims from the campaign, both echoed by [Fox News host Tucker] Carlson on air and in an online column, about ballots supposedly being cast in the name of deceased Georgia voters,” CNN writes. “Carlson ended up apologizing on air for one of those claims — in which he and the Trump campaign had wrongly accused a 96-year-old widow — and had an editor’s note about the correction attached to his column.”
‘Lindsey Graham must resign’: Outrage grows over GOP senator’s alleged assault on election integrity, voting rights
As President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to call his loss to President-elect Joe Biden the result of a "rigged election" without a shred of evidence to support his mounting claims of voter fraud, demands kept piling up for probes—and even the resignation—of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, in light of his election interference efforts in Georgia.
Graham, a South Carolina Republican who held onto his key seat in this cycle, has faced an onslaught of criticism this week after Georgia's GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the Washington Post that the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman had appeared to suggest finding a way to toss out legally cast ballots in a state narrowly lost by Trump.
Pennsylvania judge has heard enough from Rudy Giuliani — and cancels scheduled evidentiary hearing
A federal judge based in Pennsylvania has heard enough from Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Judge Matthew Brann of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday announced (PDF) that he was formally canceling an evidentiary hearing that had been scheduled to take place on Thursday.
"The evidentiary hearing previously scheduled for Thursday, November 19, 2020 is CANCELLED," the judge wrote in his order, which also denied a motion by Trump attorney Linda Kerns to sanction opposing counsel for a supposedly "threatening" phone call.
Republican senators personally congratulate Kamala Harris on winning VP — while publicly denying Biden won
When Vice President-elect Kamala Harris returned to the Senate floor this week, some Republican senators congratulated her on her victory in the 2020 election. And ironically, journalist Tom Porter reports in Business Insider, these congratulations came at a time when many Republicans in Congress won't even acknowledge that the Joe Biden/Harris ticket won.
President-elect Biden's victory over the outgoing President Donald Trump was decisive. In addition to winning 306 electoral votes and flipping several states that Trump won in 2016 — including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia — Biden defeated Trump by more than 5 million in the popular vote. Regardless, Trump and many of his supporters are claiming, without evidence, that the election was stolen from the president because of rampant voter fraud. And Trump has yet to concede.