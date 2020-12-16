Quantcast
5,000 year-old Egyptian artifact found in cigar box

Published

49 mins ago

on

A missing 5,000-year-old Egyptian artifact has been found in a cigar box in the Scottish city of Aberdeen. The artifact, a fragment of wood, was one of three items found inside the Queen’s Chamber of the Great Pyramid in Giza in 1872. The two other items, a ball and hook, are currently housed in the British Museum in London. The piece of wood was given by engineer Waynman Dixon, who found the relics, to Dr James Grant, a graduate of the University of Aberdeen, who bequeathed it to the university after his death in 1895. His daughter donated the “five-inch [12.7-centimetre] piece of cedar” 51 y…

Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s property tax plunged after mansion’s value mysteriously dropped

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

The value of Sen. Kelly Loeffler's lavish Atlanta mansion mysteriously plunged four years ago, resulting in a dramatically lower property tax bill.

The Georgia Republican bought the 15,000-square-foot mansion in 2009 with her husband Jeffrey Sprecher for $10.5 million, then the most expensive home purchase in the city's history, but the value suddenly dropped to $4.15 million in 2016, reported The Daily Beast.

2020 Election

New ‘Trump Lame Duck Temper Tantrum’ tracker will document final gasps of nation’s ‘hateful’ outgoing president

Published

28 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

After four years of "cruelty, recklessness, and cronyism" from the outgoing administration and about a month until President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Public Citizen on Tuesday launched a web tool to track some of President Donald Trump's "most corrupt, norm-breaking, dangerous, and unjust actions during the lame duck session."

The tool comes after the Electoral College made Biden's win official on Monday, following weeks of frivolous lawsuits and unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud from Trump and his political allies—including 126 Republicans in Congress and 18 GOP attorneys general. Trump continued to tweet lies about the election on Tuesday.

Ex-Trump officials reveal how Ivanka and Kellyanne Conway meddled with CDC COVID guidelines

Published

32 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

Two Trump-appointed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials this week revealed the lengths to which President Donald Trump's White House went to meddle with the agency's public health guidelines.

In interviews with the New York Times, former CDC chief of staff Kyle McGowan and his deputy, Amanda Campbell, detailed how multiple White House officials who had no expertise in public health would regularly order changes to the CDC's pandemic protocols.

