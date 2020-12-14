A Republican group of fake Georgia ‘electors’ met to vote for Trump — despite Biden’s win
Because President-elect Joe Biden won the popular vote in Georgia, he is entitled to the state’s 16 votes in the Electoral College — and on Monday, 16 Democratic electors in the Peach State officially cast their votes for the former vice president. But while Georgia’s real electors were acknowledging Biden’s victory, a group of Republican fake “electors” were casting their “votes” for President Donald Trump.
After the real electors in Georgia cast their votes, the group applauded. And Democrat Stacey Abrams, the presiding officer, told the electors, “I’m pleased to announce that Joseph R. Biden has received 16 votes for president of the United States.”
Those votes, approved under the process put in place by Georgia’s legislatures and certified by top Republican officials in the state, will actually matter when Congress convenes on Jan. 6 to count the votes for the next president.
— Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) December 14, 2020
The Republican pseudo-electors, meeting separately, cast their “votes” for Trump — and one of them claimed, “The contest of the election is ongoing.” It is not — the courts have consistently dismissed the president’s challenges to the election, because they are either meritless or legally flawed.
As many people are noting here, these are not official electors. They are state Republicans who "cast" votes during this meeting for Trump and Pence just in case the U.S. Supreme Court takes action that overturns the presidential vote in Georgia.
— Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) December 14, 2020
Although the coronavirus pandemic has been surging all over the U.S., a photo posted on Twitter showed the GOP “electors” not wearing face masks during their meeting.
Among those electors casting a pseudo-vote for Trump was CJ Pearson:
Thankful to Georgia Republican Party Chairman @DavidShafer for his leadership in these most critical times.
He’s a patriot, in every sense of the world and one of the President’s staunchest allies.
— CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) December 14, 2020
What was the importance of the Republican slate of electors voting in states like Georgia and Pennsylvania today?
It keeps our litigation efforts alive. If those votes hadn’t been cast today, the fate of the election today would have been essentially sealed.
— CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) December 14, 2020
His argument, however, has little legal merit. The state legislatures are empowered to establish the manner of the presidential election, which every state has done by giving its voters the right to have a say in how the electors are selected. That process has played out, and Biden won decisively. Some fringe legal theories suggest the state legislatures could try to overturn those results and appoint an alternate slate of electors; but even if this highly dubious theory were correct, that’s not even what’s happening here. The Georgia legislature hasn’t met to appoint a separate slate of electors. These people are claiming authority they simply do not have. It’s a farce.
Other individuals in separate states tried similar gambits, but as Politico’s Kyle Cheney pointed out, their claims are meritless:
IMPORTANT: Reiterating that despite some claims from Trump camp, there are not "dueling" slates of electors. The mock ceremonies by Republican electors in a AZ, GA, NV, PA, WI and MI have no legal force or relevance.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 14, 2020
US Electoral College to confirm Biden victory
Joe Biden's US election victory was set for formal confirmation Monday by the Electoral College, further closing the door on angry efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 vote.
Electors were meeting across all 50 states, often under extra security amid tensions driven by Trump's unprecedented refusal to concede.
About halfway through the process, due to finish late Monday, Biden was on course to rack up an expected 306 Electoral College votes against 232 for Trump. As soon as he crosses the half-way mark, hitting 270, his win will already be secured.
"I hope you can see me smiling behind this mask," said Democrat Nancy Patton Mills, as she presided over the vote, held with full Covid-19 precautions, in Pennsylvania.
‘The electors are already here’: Watch Michigan State Police refuse entry to GOP’s ‘alternate electors’
Michigan State Police on Monday refused to allow a group of self-proclaimed Republican electors to enter the state's Capitol.
Video of the confrontation was captured by photojournalist Brendan Gutenschwager.
"Per the governor's office, per the Speaker of the House, per the Speaker of the Senate, the Capitol is closed unless you have an office here to conduct business today or you are taking part in the Electoral College process," an officer explains to the GOP activists.
"We're electors!" someone in the group exclaims.
"The electors are already here," the officer replies. "They've been checked in."
Right-wing anger is exploding because they know they’re losing — and not just the election
In vino veritas, or perhaps more appropriately, in Bud Light veritas: These were the words that came to mind while I watched Saturday's Proud Boys riot in Washington, D.C.
This article was originally published at Salon
For years, the Proud Boys have angrily resisted critics who say the group is racist, claiming instead to be for "Western chauvinism." Before the heat got to him and he quit, Proud Boys founder (and onetime Vice co-founder) Gavin McInnes described the group as being "alt-right without the racism." The Boys' insistence that they are absolutely, definitely not a bunch of racists even led to ugly infighting when a splinter group broke off over the refusal of group leaders to commit to overtly white nationalist beliefs.