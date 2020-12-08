Quantcast
'Alito is deep state now!' MAGA fans mocked over conservative Supreme Court refusing to save Trump from election loss

Published

Published

1 min ago

on

December 8, 2020
Justice Brett Kavanaugh and President Donald Trump at U.S. Supreme Court investiture ceremony (White House photo)

Supporters of President Donald Trump believed that conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito would save the presidency from President-elect Joe Biden based on a series of false “voter fraud” claims.

While Alito was the one who dismissed the claims, he did so without dispute from other conservative justices, including Clarence Thomas and the three justices Trump appointed to the High Court.

Some clung to the possibility that they could win a new case where Texas filed a suit against multiple other states for their election results. It’s all part of Trump’s plan, they said.

You can see the meltdown from the MAGA supporters in the tweets below:

Meanwhile, others mocked the right-wing’s loss and determination to create a conspiracy out of their own allies.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The jig is up’: Former prosecutor tears into Trump after Supreme Court dashes his election gambit

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

On CNN Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Laura Coates broke down the significance of the Supreme Court refusing to hear a key Republican challenge to the Pennsylvania election results.

"The jig is up," said Coates. "The president has no more viable paths to even anticipate some legal basis for why he thinks that President-elect Joe Biden should not be sworn in this coming January."

"You see what he tried to do — a lot of different efforts here," Coates continued. "First, remember, he began trying to use an assertion he hoped he could work backwards and somehow the evidence would appear. He was unable at the lower courts, for a variety of reasons, across this country, to ever have any evidence to support his claim. Then he tried to work his way to the Supreme Court to say, hey, can you please be the last-ditch effort in this Hail Mary? The Court is refusing to do so primarily because, one, no evidence to support any substantive reason whatsoever to overturn the election. Also, there has not been anything at the lower court level that would even allow it to be prudently before the court today."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Legal experts say ‘I told you’ over Supreme Court’s refusal to intervene in Trump’s Pennsylvania election case

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Legal experts claimed that the Supreme Court wasn't about to involve themselves in the scores of lawsuits that President Donald Trump's campaign, lawyers, and friends have attempted since the November election. The state of Pennsylvania urged the High Court not to open Pandora's box, and Justice Samuel Alito, along with other conservative justices, agrees.

In a series of tweets from former federal and state prosecutors, the experts explained that cases like these were never expected to be successful but lamented that the president's supporters aren't likely to believe the election outcome anyway.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump lawyers’ case ‘hinged’ on Pennsylvania — and SCOTUS just destroyed their plan: CNN’s Acosta

Published

40 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court summarily rejected taking a case from the Trump campaign seeking to overturn the election result in Pennsylvania, all but foreclosing their legal avenues to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's win as the "safe harbor" deadline hits.

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta broke down how the loss was the final nail in the coffin.

"This is yet another serious loss and another major blow to this attempt to overturn the election," said Acosta. "Talking to Trump advisers, White House advisers, they have been saying for weeks that the president understands that he has lost this election. The advisers understand he has lost this election. Members of his legal team are now coming to the realization he has lost the election."

Continue Reading
 
 
