‘Alito is deep state now!’ MAGA fans mocked over conservative Supreme Court refusing to save Trump from election loss

Supporters of President Donald Trump believed that conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito would save the presidency from President-elect Joe Biden based on a series of false “voter fraud” claims.

Pray that the ⁦SCOTUS and Justice Alito have a constitutional outcome for what should #stopthesteal of PA voters. Going on right now 9am-12pm today pic.twitter.com/eWolAEMdbV — SteelKRAKEN! Ann Vandersteel (@annvandersteel) December 8, 2020

While Alito was the one who dismissed the claims, he did so without dispute from other conservative justices, including Clarence Thomas and the three justices Trump appointed to the High Court.

Roberts, Breyer, Sotomayor & Kagan will back Biden & corrupt CCP globalists this week. But if Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh & Coney Barrett have the courage to make a stand & protect the constitution, the fate of a nation may come down to one man, Samuel Alito, Jr.#StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/bu3RvNhZzQ — President-Elect Ironic Duke 🦇💩😜 (@IronDuke_1815) December 8, 2020

Some clung to the possibility that they could win a new case where Texas filed a suit against multiple other states for their election results. It’s all part of Trump’s plan, they said.

It appears that the Kelly-PA case is still active. Alito denied relief (for now) and set it aside. The TX/LA case is much larger and covers the exact same thing. It appears the SCOTUS will focus on the larger TX at this point. Legal experts please weigh in. — Texas T (Parler: @Towntr) (@towntro) December 8, 2020

Alito Will Wait For The Case That Proves The States Named In The Suit Changed Their Electoral Procedures In The Absence Of State Legislative Authority, A Violation Of Article 2 Section 2 Of The US Constitution Chill😎#PA #TX #LA#StopTheSteal #FightBack pic.twitter.com/jDnp4xUrRl — 👀President-Elect John Dee👉 FIGHT BACK !!! 🇺🇸💯 (@GaltsGultch) December 8, 2020

You can see the meltdown from the MAGA supporters in the tweets below:

Maybe its moot… That's the feeling I'm getting… Like maybe there's a more important suit coming… — Twi++er CEO Elect BayPoppy (@ReaganHentschel) December 8, 2020

Sadly, SCOTUS could not or would not cobble together 4 members to stop the lawlessness that took place by PA officials. It was a very solid case with clear federal ramifications but they denied relief. I’ll discuss at length on my radio show this evening.https://t.co/J1Rccts2iv — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 8, 2020

I thought Alito was a stand up guy. Regardless what happens, I will never look at him the same again. Trump/supporters against the world. — President-Elect Wonder Woman…FREE Sharife Cooper (@amandalaurenm) December 8, 2020

You know what @realDonaldTrump You and your family & our entire nation have suffered greatly and it has to stop. The American people deserve far greater respect from the institutions of our own Government and the Media! Thank you & God Bless America 🙏🇺🇸 https://t.co/m7u4ui23wm — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) December 8, 2020

#StopTheSteal and crush the deepstate all at the same time!!! https://t.co/QeaI9XmVaV — Roanoke Luxury Kracken (@RoanokeLuxury) December 8, 2020

Meanwhile, others mocked the right-wing’s loss and determination to create a conspiracy out of their own allies.

I knew Alito was a Red Chinese globalist George Soros Clinton Global Initiative pawn all along. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) December 8, 2020

How much money did Sam Alito take from Hugo Chavez? Must be investigated. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) December 8, 2020

It's official: Alito is the deep state now too! Lolololhttps://t.co/EaB2MaJMMm — Grant Stern (@grantstern) December 8, 2020

At this point to believe this election was stolen, you have to buy that Doug Ducey, Brian Kemp, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, multiple Trump-appointed federal judges, and multiple state Republicans are all in on the scheme. https://t.co/G76wicrtot — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) December 8, 2020

Alito revealed as a Deep State Never Trumper. https://t.co/vzUCEimmn2 — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) December 8, 2020

Five people who are just about to discover that the #MAGA cult’s love is more fickle than ardent: Clarence Thomas Samuel A. Alito, Jr. Neil M. Gorsuch Brett M. Kavanaugh Amy Coney Barrett — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 8, 2020

MAGA ALERT CODE RED!!! ALITO IS DEEP STATE NOW!!!! TRUST HIM NO LONGER!!! WE'VE BEEN SOLD OUT!!! TYRANNY!!! DO NOT SEND CHRISTMAS CARD!!! #MAGA 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ivO7vGPIcv — Bill Harnsberger (@BillinPortland) December 8, 2020

When does #MAGA start calling Alito a traitor and a coward and whatever else? — Auntie Fa ✌🏼 (@_bexology) December 8, 2020