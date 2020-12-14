Answer actual letters to Santa, via a Postal Service program, complete with a North Pole address for the Jolly Old Elf

President Donald Trump may or may not run for president again in 2024, but he wants everyone to think so to keep the spotlight on himself.

The president has been calling up his allies asking what he must do to "stay part of the conversation" for the next two years, when he'll gauge his chances of winning and decide whether another campaign is worth the effort, according to sources who spoke to Politico.

“Trump has probably no idea if he will actually run, but because he only cares about himself and his association with the party has only been about his ambitions rather than what it stands for, he will try to freeze the field and keep as many people on the sidelines,” said one former White House aide. “Just for the sake of keeping his options open and, yes, keeping the attention all for himself.”