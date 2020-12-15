Asteroid samples leave Japan scientists ‘speechless’
Scientists in Japan said Tuesday they were left “speechless” when they saw how much asteroid dust was inside a capsule delivered by the Hayabusa-2 space probe in an unprecedented mission.
The Japanese probe collected surface dust and pristine material last year from the asteroid Ryugu, around 300 million kilometers (200 million miles) away, during two daring phases of its six-year mission.
This month it dropped off a capsule containing the samples, which created a fireball as it entered the Earth’s atmosphere, and landed in the Australian desert before being transported to Japan.
Scientists at the Japanese space agency JAXA on Tuesday removed the screws to the capsule’s inner container, having already found a small amount of asteroid dust in the outer shell.
“When we actually opened it, I was speechless. It was more than we expected and there was so much that I was truly impressed,” said JAXA scientist Hirotaka Sawada.
“It wasn’t fine particles like powder, but there were plenty of samples that measured several millimeters across.”
Scientists hope the material will shed light on the formation of the universe and perhaps offer clues about how life began on Earth.
The scientists have not yet revealed if the material inside is equal to, or perhaps even more, than the 0.1 grams they had said they hoped to discover.
Seiichiro Watanabe, a Hayabusa project scientist and professor at Nagoya University, said he was nonetheless thrilled.
“There are a lot (of samples) and it seems they contain plenty of organic matter,” he said.
“So I hope we can find out many things about how organic substances have developed on the parent body of Ryugu.”
Half of Hayabusa-2’s samples will be shared between JAXA, US space agency NASA and other international organizations.
The rest will be kept for future study as advances are made in analytic technology.
But work is not over for the probe, which will now begin an extended mission targeting two new asteroids.
© 2020 AFP
Latest Headlines
Vietnam writer jailed for 12 years over articles critical of government
A Vietnamese activist was jailed for 12 years Tuesday after writing articles critical of the government and posting them on his Facebook page, nearly a decade since being released from prison for a similar offense.
Writer and poet Tran Duc Thach, who was convicted on charges of attempting to overthrow the government, was also sentenced to three years of house arrest.
The 69-year-old was jailed for three years in 2009 for creating "propaganda against the state", but was among more than 10,000 prisoners granted amnesty in 2011 to mark the country's National Day.
Vietnam's government has stepped up efforts in recent months to muzzle critics and dissidents during the run-up to a leadership transition in January which poses an especially tense period for the Communist state.
COVID-19
‘Hope’: Burned out health workers buoyed by vaccine
As an anesthesiologist in a slammed emergency department, Raymond Pla has to handle Covid patients' ventilators, one of the riskiest jobs in the pandemic.
On Monday he was one of five front line workers at George Washington University Hospital to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
A single word captured what it meant to him: "Hope."
The doctor might have felt excited to be among the first in the world to get injected with molecules of synthetic messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), the cutting-edge technology proven to be 95 percent effective in preventing Covid-19.
But given the coronavirus' stark toll -- 300,000 fatalities in the US alone -- that just didn't feel right.
2020 Election
Trump’s media supporters are still pitching ‘virtually impossible outcomes’ about winning the election
President Donald Trump has lost the popular vote by more than 7 million votes, lost the electoral college by 74 votes, and lost 59 of 60 election-related court cases filed on his behalf.
Despite this, reports the New York Times' Jeremy Peters, millions of Trump supporters believe that the president has his enemies in the "Deep State" and the Democratic Party exactly where he wants them.