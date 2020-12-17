Quantcast
Connect with us

Atlantic City offers chance to blow up shuttered Trump Plaza casino

Published

1 min ago

on

Atlantic City will auction off the right to press the button to implode a former Trump casino, all in the name of a good cause.

The Trump Plaza, closed since 2014, was US President Donald Trump’s first property in the US coastal gambling town in which he came to own several properties.

The former casino, which opened in 1984, has undergone little to no maintenance since shuttering, and on several occasions during storms, pieces of its exterior have fallen onto the seaside promenade that runs alongside the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2016, the two-building complex has belonged to billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who was one of Trump’s main Atlantic City financiers.

In mid-June, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small announced the building’s demolition, after taking legal action over what he considered to be a danger to residents.

On Wednesday the mayor announced that the right to press the button triggering the building’s January 29 implosion will be auctioned to benefit the youth organization Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

“Now is the time to end an era and replace it with something new,” said New Jersey-based Bodnar’s Auction.

Icahn has not said what he will do with the land once the building is destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump had already filed a lawsuit in 2014 asking that his name be removed from the building’s facade, believing that its presence there was bad for the Trump name and brand.

The former real estate developer has owned up to four casinos in the northeast gambling capital: apart from Trump Plaza there was also Trump World’s Fair which closed in 1999, Trump Marina which was sold by creditors in 2011, and the Trump Taj Mahal which closed in 2016.

The subsidiary that ran the president’s Atlantic City properties, Trump Entertainment Resorts, filed for bankruptcy three times, in 2004, 2009 and 2014, weighed down by debt each time.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Seth Meyers ridicules Trump for not being able to find a new home: ‘He’s going to have to live in the woods’

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

When Hillary Clinton lost the election in 2016, she was spotted taking the family dog for a hike in the woods. President Donald Trump will have to permanently move to the woods if he intends to have a home that will accept him, joked "Late Night" host Seth Meyers during Wednesday's show.

New York has made it clear that they don't want Trump and now Mar-a-Lago neighbors are filing their own lawsuits to keep Trump from living out of his exclusive club, which is against the regulations he agreed to in 1993.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

National Review ripped after trashing Dr. Jill Biden for teaching in community college where ‘slow’ students go

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

The National Review is the latest conservative outlet to trash Dr. Jill Biden for achieving a doctorate in education. But unlike the now infamous Wall Street Journal column, the National Review takes their attack to a whole new level of elitism.

After attacking Biden for her dissertation, film critic Kyle Smith claimed, "As for Biden, she has spent a lot of time teaching remedial English to slow learners in community colleges."

Smith, who doesn't have any advanced degrees, even bragged on Twitter ahead of releasing his attack that people would "love" it because it's "so mean."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Voters on both sides of the aisle are sick of corporate executives and lobbyists serving in government anymore

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

A new report from a leading progressive advocacy group reveals a majority of Americans regardless of partisan affiliation don't want President-elect Joe Biden to appoint corporate executives, consultants, or lobbyists to his Cabinet and administration.

While preparing its report—entitled Americans Want a Progressive Biden Administration (pdf)—Demand Progress surveyed 1,075 likely voters chosen from a representative sample of Americans based on age, gender, race, education, and voting history.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE