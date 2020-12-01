Barr appoints John Durham as special counsel so that Russia probe will continue under Biden
Attorney General Bill Barr reveals he has appointed a U.S. Attorney to become a special counsel so he may continue his investigation into the roots of the FBI’s decision to open up a counterintelligence investigation into the roots of the Russia investigation and President Donald Trump. That appointment was made October 19, but Barr did not publicly disclose the move.
John Durham, the U.S Attorney for Connecticut who has been working on the investigation for well over a year, will continue his work even after Joe Biden is sworn in as president. Biden could fire Durham but some believe he is unlikely to do so.
Politico national security correspondent Natasha Bertrand calls it “pretty big news.”
“Barr made Durham a special counsel a couple weeks before the election so that it would be harder to fire him if Biden won. Durham’s probe has narrowed to ‘focus on the activities of the crossfire hurricane investigation.'”
Barr and President Trump had insisted Durham would reveal bombshell evidence against Biden and other Obama administration officials before the November election, Barr was forced to walk back that claim.
CNN National Security and Legal Analyst Susan Hennessy, a former intelligence community attorney, says of the Durham news that Durham himself had “made abundantly clear that in a year and a half, he hasn’t come up with anything. I guess this kind of partisan silliness has become characteristic of Barr’s legacy, but unclear to me why Durham would want to go along with it.”
Developing…
This is a breaking news and developing story.
2020 Election
‘Help is on the way,’ Biden tells coronavirus-hit Americans in unveiling economic team
President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday introduced top advisers he says will help his administration rebuild an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, declaring, “I know times are tough, but I want you to know that help is on the way.”
Biden said he'd chosen a “first-rate team” that is “tested and experienced" to tackle the country's economic crisis. He picked liberal advisers who have long prioritized the nation’s workers and government efforts to address economic inequality.
Unemployment remains high as the COVID-19 outbreak widens the gulf between average people and the wealthiest Americans. The virus, which has claimed more than 269,000 lives nationwide, is resurgent across the country amid holiday travel and colder weather sending people indoors.
2020 Election
‘Acting-AG Rudy Giuliani?’: Americans speculate if Bill Barr will be fired after declaring no 2020 election fraud
Attorney General Bill Barr arrived at the White House a little before 3 p.m. EST. Moments before he arrived, the Associated Press released an interview in which Barr said that there was no massive voter fraud in the 2020 election. It flies in the face of Trump's accusations that there was an outbreak of voter fraud in all of the states in won by President-elect Joe Biden.
It prompted speculation on whether Barr would be fired by Trump, who the new acting attorney general would be and when to expect the president lashing out about Barr on Twitter. Even Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made the joke, according to CNN's Manu Raju.
2020 Election
Rudy Giuliani lashes out at Bill Barr after DOJ finds no widespread election fraud
Attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, who are representing President Donald Trump, reacted on Tuesday after Attorney General Bill Barr said that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has not found evidence of fraud that would overturn the 2020 election.
The lawyers' remarks came after Barr told the Associated Press that the DOJ has "not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election."
Giuliani and Ellis quickly responded in a statement.
"With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn't been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation," the statement said. "We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined."