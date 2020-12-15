Biden plans scaled-back inaugural amid pandemic
No one is going to be bragging about the crowd size at this inauguration. President-elect Joe Biden is urging Americans to stay home on Jan. 20 as his inaugural committee plans a dramatically scaled-back celebration amid the raging coronavirus pandemic. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office from the steps of the Capitol as President Donald Trump and President Barack Obama did before them. But almost everything else will be totally different from past years, starting with the notable lack of any crowds whatsoever. “We realize the moment that we’re in as it…
Local paper slams Nebraska Republicans who joined a ‘dangerous and undemocratic’ election lawsuit
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton received a stern rejection when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider a lawsuit asking to throw out millions of votes in four key swing states that President-elect Joe Biden won. But even though Paxton's lawsuit was ultimately rejected by the most right-wing Supreme Court in generations, many Republican state attorneys general shamelessly signed onto it — including Nebraska's Doug Peterson. And in a scathing editorial published this week, the Omaha World-Herald's editorial board slams the Nebraska officials who joined Paxton the failed effort.
‘You spread it every day’: White House reporter confronts Kayleigh McEnany after rant on ‘disinformation’
CNN correspondent Jim Acosta on Tuesday confronted White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for spreading "disinformation" on a daily basis.
McEnany spent the final minutes of Tuesday's briefing by excoriating the press for refusing to hype conservative narratives about a Chinese spy that "infiltrated" the office of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and other unproven claims about Joe Biden's son Hunter.
"And good for those who covered what was a story all along and not Russia disinformation," McEnany said.
After she concluded the rant, McEnany faced a question from Acosta as she turned to walk away.
GOP lawmaker stumbles when interviewer asks if Trump’s SCOTUS judges are part of ‘Deep State’ conspiracy
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) this week stumbled when asked by The New Yorker's Isaac Chotiner why he believed Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices shot down President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
In a lengthy interview posted on Tuesday, Chotiner asked Johnson about a legal brief he filed in which he urged the Supreme Court to take up Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit aimed at overturning the election so they can determine whether "the Constitution matters and must be followed... or it is simply a piece of parchment on display at the National Archives."