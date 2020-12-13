Boris Johnson: Britain won’t abandon EU talks but no deal ‘most likely’
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is not going to walk away from Brexit talks – but Britain should prepare for World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, which would mean no trade deal with the European Union. The British prime minister warned that while Britain was keen to continue talks and believe a deal could be arranged with the European Union, Britons should prepare for no post-Brexit deal on January 1. Speaking to Sky News in Downing Street after his phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and a meeting with his cabinet on Sunday, he said: “As things stand, …
Germany to enter shutdown over Christmas — closing most shops into January
Germany is to close all but essential shops in the coming days under a weeks-long lockdown covering the Christmas holiday period, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's 16 state premiers agreed at a meeting on Sunday. The measures are to come into effect from Wednesday and last until January 10. These also include considerable restrictions imposed on schools and kindergartens, with most facilities to be closed or only operate to a limited extent. A partial lockdown in Germany that closed bars, restaurants and leisure facilities from early November while keeping shops and schools open was "... (more…)
Trump brags about ‘the money that’s pouring in’ and disavows ‘liveliness’ at violent rallies
President Donald Trump in an interview that was recorded on Saturday praised anti-election protests that ended in violence.
Trump mentioned Saturday's protests while speaking to Fox News host Brian Kilmeade prior to the annual Army-Navy football game. He suggested that the rallies are evidence that the country does not want him to drop his election challenges.
"There are thousands and thousands of people," Trump insisted. "I had nothing to do with it. I didn't really know they were forming. They're forming. I'm just saying -- the spirit, the liveliness, the whole thing, even the fundraising, the money that's pouring in."
Republicans plotting attempt to deny presidency to Biden on floor of the House if Trump gives the word: report
According to a report from the New York Times, hardcore supporters of Donald Trump who serve in the House are willing to attempt to deny the transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden if Donald Trump gives them a thumbs-up to proceed.
With the president insisting on Saturday during a Fox News interview that "It's not over," and Biden would be an "illegitimate president," a few Republicans are making plans to use the rules of the House to contest the election results.