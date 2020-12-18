Brazil’s Bolsonaro warns virus vaccine can turn people into ‘crocodiles’
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has launched an attack on coronavirus vaccines, even suggesting that the one developed by Pfizer-BioNTech could turn people into crocodiles or bearded ladies.
The far-right leader has been skeptical of the coronavirus since it first emerged late last year, branding it “a little flu.” This week he insisted he would not be vaccinated, even while launching the country’s mass inoculation program.
“In the Pfizer contract it’s very clear: ‘we’re not responsible for any side effects.’ If you turn into a crocodile, it’s your problem,” Bolsonaro said on Thursday.
That vaccine has been undergoing tests in Brazil for weeks and is already being used in the United States and Britain.
“If you become superhuman, if a woman starts to grow a beard or if a man starts to speak with an effeminate voice, they will not have anything to do with it,” he said, referring to the drug manufacturers.
When launching the immunization campaign on Wednesday, Bolsonaro also said it would be free but not compulsory.
But the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the vaccine was obligatory, although could not be “forced” on people.
That means authorities can fine people for not being vaccinated and ban them from certain public spaces, but not force them to take it.
Brazil has recorded more than 7.1 million cases and almost 185,000 deaths from Covid-19 amongst its 212 million population.
Bolsonaro said that once a vaccine has been certified by Brazil’s regulatory agency Anvisa, “it will be available for everyone that wants it. But me, I won’t get vaccinated.”
“Some people say I’m giving a bad example. But to the imbeciles, to the idiots that say this, I tell them I’ve already caught the virus, I have the antibodies, so why get vaccinated?”
There have been a small number of cases of apparent reinfection although there is no certainty over whether a person can be reinfected or how long immunity lasts.
Bolsonaro caught the virus in July but recovered within three weeks.
Brazil is in the middle of a second wave of coronavirus infections.
After peaking in June to August cases had been dropping but that changed in November.
On Thursday, Brazil surpassed 1,000 daily deaths from covid-19 for the first time since September.
The country’s immunization program has been widely criticized for being late and chaotic, not least given Bolsonaro’s opposition.
Washington Monument shut down thanks to COVID-infected Trump official who gave private nighttime tours
One of America's most iconic landmarks has been closed to the public thanks to the actions of a Trump official who is infected with the novel coronavirus.
The Washington Post reports that the Washington Monument has been shut down by the United States Department of the Interior because Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who has tested positive for COVID-19, had been giving private after-hours tours to associates.
Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin tells the Post that multiple staffers at the monument are now in quarantine after having been potentially exposed to the virus by Bernhardt earlier this week. This has resulted in a shortage of workers and has necessitated the closure of the monument.
As pandemic rages on, analysis finds 1 in 5 people in US prisons infected with COVID-19
Amid swelling calls to reduce the nation's incarceration rates in light of the ongoing pandemic, The Marshall Project and The Associated Press released a new analysis Friday finding that one in five state and federal prisoners has tested positive for Covid-19.
That rate is "more than four times as high as the general population," the analysis noted. More than 1,700 prisoners have died from the virus, the data also showed.
The figures are based on data collected weekly in prisons since March, and account for cases and deaths as of Tuesday. The Marshall Project and AP have been tracking Covid-19 data in prisons since March.
WATCH: Anti-maskers invade Arizona Target — and one claims masks are a tool of Satan
Anti-face mask activists were caught on camera storming a Target in Phoenix, Arizona this week, with one person holding a sign claiming that masks are part of a Satanic plot.
Videos of the anti-maskers' demonstration show them marching through the Target located at Phoenix's Christown Spectrum Mall while chanting, "Freedom!"
The anti-maskers displayed a wide variety of signs to make their points, including ones that read, "End the Mask Mandate" and "Saving Face."
The most curious sign, however, was one that read, "MASKS = 666," which is a reference to the so-called "Number of the Beast" that many Christians believe is a mark that Satan will leave on most humans just before the end of the world.