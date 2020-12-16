California orders body bags as intensive care swamped by COVID-19
California officials ordered thousands of extra body bags Tuesday as record coronavirus cases left Los Angeles with fewer than 100 intensive care beds available for a county of 10 million people.
The situation has grown severe across southern parts of California, which was praised for its response at the start of the pandemic in spring, but which has seen Covid-related hospital admissions soar sixfold since mid-October.
Beyond Los Angeles, health authorities have sounded the alarm in nearby Ventura and Riverside counties, operating with 99 and 100 percent of ICU capacity used up respectively.
Ambulance waits of up to five hours before patients can be transported to crowded hospitals have been reported.
“We just had to order 5,000 additional body bags… that should be sobering,” said Governor Gavin Newsom, warning the state is “in the middle of the most acute peak” of the disease.
“I don’t want… to scare folks. But this is a deadly disease, and we need to be mindful of where we are.
“We are not at the finish line yet,” he added.
Although vaccinations began in several California cities Monday, the process is expected to come too late to stem the state’s third wave of coronavirus.
John Murray, a spokesman for UCI Health in Orange County, admitted the demand on his hospital was “great” but added: “We’re managing it.”
“We have the ability to convert other units into ICUs fairly quickly.”
But with remaining ICU capacity across southern California down to just 1.7 percent, some experts warned the lack of specialized care could trigger a spike in mortality.
“Many folks may be thinking that this is just not anything to be really worried about because hospitals can just add more beds — the reality is every bed needs to be staffed by highly trained and skilled healthcare workers,” said Los Angeles County public health director Barbara Ferrer.
“We don’t have an endless supply of healthcare workers, and those that are here saving lives every day are exhausted.”
‘Astronomical’
Worsening matters, officials warned that daily cases and deaths could rise further as people continue to gather for parties, indoor religious services and youth sport competitions — all of which are technically banned.
Most of California’s residents were placed under a new version of lockdown last week, with 33 million residents banned from gatherings between households and “non-essential” activities.
“The numbers are getting to be astronomical. People are going to die that don’t need to die,” Ventura County public health officer Robert Levin told the Los Angeles Times.
In Los Angeles, prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against a downtown nightclub that continued to host late-night, underground raves in violation of Covid restrictions.
“We’re in the middle of the most acute peak as it relates to what we refer to as the third wave, and what we hope is the final wave of this disease,” said Newsom, urging Californians not to become complacent.
California has recorded more than 1.6 million coronavirus cases and 21,000 deaths since the pandemic began.
Last week, COVID-19 killed an average of 163 people every day in California, up from 41 a month earlier.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Newsom. “We’re still in the tunnel.”
COVID-19
European nations tighten virus curbs as Christmas surge fears grow
Several European countries tightened restrictions and Germany registered a record death toll on the first day of its new lockdown Wednesday, as the United States set a new daily record of Covid-19 infections.
The tougher measures came as EU members agreed to start coronavirus vaccinations on the same day.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told European deputies: "To get to the end of the pandemic, we will need up to 70 percent of the population vaccinated.
"This is a huge task, a big task. So let's start as soon as possible with the vaccination together, as 27, with a start at the same day."
COVID-19
US releases new data on Moderna vaccine, paving way for approval
Washington (AFP) - The US regulator on Tuesday released new data confirming Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine was safe and effective, a strong sign that it could receive emergency approval in days and be ready to roll out by next week.
The Food and Drug Administration said there were "no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA (emergency use authorization)" and confirmed an overall efficacy of 94.1 percent.
Distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine began on Monday and if the FDA green lights Moderna's, rollout of some six million doses could start next Monday.
COVID-19
US vaccine challenge: convincing skeptical African Americans
The first Americans to receive the coronavirus vaccine, live on television, were Black caregivers, optics that illustrate a daunting challenge facing the nationwide campaign: persuading skeptical African Americans to get inoculated.
In the United States, Black people -- and Latinos -- are almost three times more likely to die from Covid-19 then whites, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention (CDC), due to economic disparities.
But surveys show African Americans are also among those most reluctant to get vaccinated, something experts attribute to medical experiments that were conducted during the eras of slavery and segregation.