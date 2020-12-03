California to ban gatherings and ‘non-essential’ activities
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced new statewide bans on gatherings and “non-essential” activities, as hospitals in the nation’s most populous state face being overwhelmed by record Covid-19 cases.
The limits will come into effect once 85 percent of intensive care unit beds have been filled — a development expected in four of California’s five regions “as early as the next day or two.”
“We are announcing and introducing a regional ‘stay-at-home’ order in the state of California, fundamentally predicated on the need to stop gathering with people outside of your household,” said Newsom.
Once a region is placed under the new limits — an “emergency brake” which will last for a minimum of three weeks — the gathering of people from different households will be banned.
Bars and personal services such as hair salons will be temporarily closed, and restaurants will only be allowed to offer take-out and delivery.
“We’re also establishing a framework where all non-essential travel is as well temporarily restricted statewide,” said Newsom.
Hotels will no longer be allowed to cater to tourists, while campgrounds will be closed for overnight stays.
Offices must close, except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.
– ‘More lives lost’ –
Shops will be limited at 20 percent capacity, while only schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open.
California is experiencing record new cases of Covid-19 in a third wave of the virus, with two days this week in which 113 deaths were recorded, up from around 14 daily fatalities in early November.
The state overall has seen almost 1.3 million cases, and more than 19,400 deaths.
The measures follow similar bans on gatherings that went into place this week in densely populated and badly hit Los Angeles County.
They extend upon a near-statewide nighttime curfew introduced last month.
But the new, stricter measures still fall short of California’s first lockdown in March, which saw most outdoor activities including beach access and hiking banned.
Anger has been rising in parts of the state including Los Angeles county, where the recent outdoor dining ban and closure of playgrounds have drawn heavy criticism and lawsuits, with some cities openly discussing ways to defy the limits.
Newsom warned state funds could be withheld from counties that fail to enforce the measures.
“If we don’t act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed,” he said.
“If we don’t act now, we’ll continue to see a death rate climb, more lives lost.”
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
‘We are in a very dangerous place’: White House COVID-19 task force pleads with Texas health officials to warn the public
As the COVID-19 pandemic reaches dangerous new levels nationwide, the White House Coronavirus Task Force acknowledged this week that state and local policies in Texas and around the country could be underplaying the severity of the virus and urged public health officials to take their case directly to the public.
“If state and local policies do not reflect the seriousness of the current situation, all public health officials must alert the state population directly,” said Sunday's task force report, which was sent to all states.
The report also recommended that people over age 65 or those who are at an increased risk of contracting the virus should have groceries and other necessities delivered and avoid any indoor public spaces where people are unmasked.
COVID-19
As pandemic soars to deadly new heights, ‘conservative ideology itself’ blamed for disastrous US response
It is widely agreed that President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic—his conscious and non-stop lies, his blundering incompetence, and his open disdain for science—has helped lead the U.S. to where it is today: Record-shattering Covid-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths and an economy in shambles.
But placing the blame for the disastrous current state of affairs entirely at the feet of Trump risks letting off the hook a more fundamental culprit, namely the conservative anti-government ideology and "free market"-worship at the core of much of the administration's response to the deadly pandemic.
Breaking Banner
Bombshell report outs Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for lying to people about COVID-19
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spent the majority of 2020 misleading his state on the facts around the COVID-19 crisis. A bombshell report from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel detailed the ways in which DeSantis suppressed bad news, spread "dangerous misinformation," and ignored inconvenient facts about the virus.
"The DeSantis administration’s approach to managing COVID-19 information carries costs," the report said. "It supports a climate in which people proudly disdain masks, engage in dangerous group activities that could spread the disease, and brush aside information that conflicts with their political views. With partygoers packing Florida bars and holiday travelers filling hotels and guest rooms, the state faces a few difficult months before the possible relief of vaccines."