Canada, US border to stay closed until Jan. 21
The longest international border in the world, between Canada and the United States, will remain closed until January 21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.
“Canada and the United States agreed today to keep our shared border closed until January 21,” Trudeau told a news conference.
The border was initially closed in March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The closure has been renewed monthly since then. Only trade in goods and merchandise and essential travel are allowed.
A second wave of Covid-19 infections in Canada — with a total of nearly 450,000 cases reported as of Friday — has forced several regions to reintroduce pandemic measures.
The United States is the worst-affected country in the world, with almost 300,000 deaths from 15.7 million cases.
Breaking Banner
GOP congressman Devin Nunes says he has tested positive for COVID-19
Speaking to radio station KMJNOW this Friday, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, Axios reports.
Nunes is now among the over two-dozen House members to have contracted the virus.
Breaking Banner
Dr. Oz pushed hydroxychloroquine as a COVID cure — and was just rewarded with a White House appointment
Controversial television doctor Mehmet Oz spent weeks in the spring aggressively promoting hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment.
It wasn't until April 22 that Dr. Oz backed off pushing the drug on Fox News, as evidence showed it did not successfully treat the virus.
President Donald Trump was the biggest public backer of the drug and continued to falsely claim it as a COVID cure into July.
COVID-19
White House demands FDA chief resign if COVID vaccine isn’t approved by day’s end: report
The White House continued to politicize the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, according to a bombshell new report by The Washington Post.
"White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday told Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, to submit his resignation if the agency does not clear the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine by day’s end, according to people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss what happened," the newspaper reported. "The warning led the FDA to accelerate its timetable for clearing America’s first vaccine from Saturday morning to later Friday."