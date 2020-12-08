CNN’s John Berman destroys Trump for ‘masquerading’ as a victim while ‘literally trying to undermine democracy’
‘No Calls’ to Families of Coronavirus Victims
CNN’s John Berman blasted President Donald Trump’s lack of leadership Tuesday morning, slamming the lame duck in the White House for “literally trying to undermine democracy to overturn an election in public,” and playing the victim while showing no interest for actual victims of coronavirus.
“This morning, 102,000 Americans are in the hospital with coronavirus, that’s a record,” Berman told “New Day” viewers. “It’s like the entire population of South Bend, Indiana in the hospital at once. An average of 2200 Americans die every day, 2200, and for all that death and suffering, the outgoing president is consumed with just one person: himself.”
“His energy, such as it is, is almost completely focused on throwing out the results of the election he lost again,” Berman continued. “He is literally trying to undermine democracy to overturn an election in public, as he holds maskless indoor events in small rooms in the White House. No public concern over a single life lost but abundant whining about his own personal political loss. Overnight CNN confirmed that the President made multiple calls to the Speaker of the House in Pennsylvania about that state’s election results. Again, as far as we know, no calls to the families of a coronavirus victims, but abundant masquerading as some kind of victim himself. This is not leadership. it’s theater, deadly undemocratic theater.”
Watch:
JUST NOW: “As far as we know, no calls to the families of a Coronavirus victim, but abundant masquerading as some kind of victim himself. This is not leadership, it’s theater. Deadly, undemocratic theater.” @NewDay pic.twitter.com/TbKhwXf90k
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) December 8, 2020
2020 Election
GOP ‘cowards and weasels’ are ‘damaging’ democracy by lying about Trump’s loss: MSNBC’s Eugene Robinson
Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson on Tuesday threw down the gauntlet to Republicans who are still indulging President Donald Trump's false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election.
While discussing the massive damage the president and his party are doing to democracy by lying about the results of the 2020 election, and he had some unkind words for GOP lawmakers who know Trump lost the election but are refusing to say so publicly.
2020 Election
‘What can we do to fix it?’ Trump reportedly offered to help Pennsylvania GOP attempt to overturn Biden win
As his legal team's court losses continued to mount, President Donald Trump reportedly resorted to calling Pennsylvania's Republican House Speaker twice in the past week to pressure the GOP leader to take action to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the key battleground state, a move observers described as alarming despite its virtually non-existent chances of success.
According to Speaker Bryan Cutler's office, Trump told the Pennsylvania Republican that he is "hearing about all these issues in Philadelphia, and these issues with your law." At one point, the outgoing president asked, "What can we do to fix it?"
2020 Election
‘It’s just bonkers’: Civil war Trump has set off within the GOP stuns Republican officials
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's attempts to stay in the Oval Office by disputing the election results in states with GOP leadership is ripping the party apart as Republicans turn on each other with some choosing the president over the future of the party.
Under a headline reading, "Trump blows a hole in the GOP on his way out," Politico's David Siders wrote that Republican officials are now worried that the president's recent actions -- that have included harshly criticizing GOP officeholders with calls for them to be voted out -- will impact the 2022 midterms and beyond.