Columnist explains why Trump needs to be treated like a child

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump place their hands over their hearts during TAPS at the 9/11 Observance Ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2017. (DOD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro)

Countless pundits have compared President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the 2020 presidential elections to the temper tantrums of a spoiled child. Washington Post opinion columnist Kate Cohen, however, believes that comparing Trump’s post-election behavior to a child’s temper tantrums “underestimates the damage he has done and could still do.” But Cohen goes on to say that if a Trump/spoiled brat analogy is going to be used, it is important that Trump’s childish behavior not be rewarded.

“Thinking of this problem in terms of parenting might be useful as we struggle to solve it,” Cohen writes. “The first thing, of course, is not to give in. As a parent, you simply cannot reward your child when he whines for an extra cookie, a later bedtime, another Georgia ballot recount.”

According to Cohen, indulging Trump’s temper tantrums “would teach him that sort of behavior works.” And she is glad to see that some people aren’t indulging him.

“State election officials, even Republican ones, have maintained their composure under Trump’s assault, and the Biden transition team has gone about its work,” Cohen explains. “Two weeks ago, the General Services Administration finally allowed the official transition to begin. As of today, every state has certified its vote but three — two of which Biden won. And even without them, (President-elect Joe Biden) has enough pledged electors to become president.”

Cohen adds, however, that Trump’s “misbehavior hasn’t stopped” — and for that reason, she recommends a “change in tactics” and stricter punishments for those who encourage his bad behavior.

“As every good parent eventually learns, it’s not enough to ignore the misbehavior — and it’s not enough to refuse to reward it,” Cohen explains. “You have to punish it. Or it will never stop. In our house, that meant putting whichever child was trying to overturn a free and fair election into a room by himself. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-N.J.) has called for disbarment of Rudolph W. Giuliani and 22 other members of Trump’s legal enablers team. But what to do with the 74-year-old child himself? Clearly, someone’s got to take away his phone. The only question is, which parent has to play the heavy while the other pretends to be deeply absorbed in washing the dishes?”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Massachusetts Republican who lost by almost 50 points cites Trump’s arguments to overturn her loss

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

Three Massachusetts Republican candidates who each lost elections this fall by at least 25 points are now suing to have their losses overturned -- and are citing President Donald Trump's arguments to do it.

Salem News reports that the three failed U.S. congressional candidates -- John Paul Moran, Helen Brady, and Caroline Colarusso -- are asking courts to decertify November 3rd election results using the same claims made by Trump allies such as Sidney Powell about Dominion Voting Systems.

California personal trainer accused of decapitating two oldest children and abusing others

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

A California personal trainer is accused of decapitating his two oldest children.

Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr., of Lancaster, has been charged with two felony counts each of murder and child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death, reported KCBS-TV.

Deputies were called to the family's home Dec. 4 after some of Taylor's clients alerted authorities out of concern after he failed to show up for their scheduled appointments, and investigators found the children's mutilated bodies.

Forensic psychiatrists: Donald Trump does not pass the smell test for an insanity defense

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

Yesterday, renowned forensic psychiatrist Dr. James Merikangas and I published a statement with DC Report that President-Elect Joe Biden should encourage prosecution of Donald Trump if he wishes to forge more bipartisan relationships in Washington.  This is because the usual approach of conciliatory gestures, “reaching across the aisle,” or bypassing the law “for the sake of national unity” usually does not work with pathological personalities.

