Concern grows as Trump repeatedly calls for election to be ‘overturned’ – and Republicans refuse to stop him

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump during a White House press briefing. (Naresh777 / Shutterstock.com)

More than five weeks after Election Day, concern is mounting as President Donald Trump not only shows no signs of conceding, but increasingly is spreading dangerous lies and disinformation – including now repeatedly calling for the election to be overturned. Americans are growing increasingly concerned, not only with the President’s attacks on democracy, but with Republicans’ refusal to defend it.

President Donald Trump and his supporters have filed more than 50 lawsuits, losing all but one. On Tuesday the U.S. Supreme Court – on which the president placed three of the six conservative justices – unanimously smacked down the latest attempt to overturn the election, in what amounted to a scathing, one sentence refusal.

Trump is growing more agitated, according to reports, and spends his days focusing on little except the election.

Wednesday morning, amid a flurry of tweets, Trump posted a one-word demand:

That was followed Wednesday afternoon by another call to overturn the election he lost by more than 8 million votes.

A growing question for some is at what point does being a liar and a sore loser rise to the bar of illegal activity?

To be clear, not only is there no evidence of election fraud or cheating, but Trump’s own attorneys have been unable – or unwilling – to offer any in court.

Voting rights experts and Mother Jones journalist Ari Berman:

Andrea Mitchell quoting MSNBC’s Kelly O’Donnell:

Edward-Isaac Dovere, staff writer at The Atlantic:

Los Angeles Times White House reporter Chris Megerian:

The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent:

Mother Jones’ D.C. bureau chief David Corn:

CNN global affairs analyst Susan Glasser:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
