‘Conjecture and musings’: Dem senator tears into Trump ‘election fraud’ witness at Michigan hearing
Michigan state Sen. Jeff Irwin (D) blasted former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck (R) at an election fraud hearing on Tuesday.
At a state Senate Oversight Committee hearing, Colbeck suggested that there was a plot to use voting machines to steal the election from President Donald Trump.
For his part, Irwin noted that Trump had not requested a recount in Michigan.
“If you were on the losing end, much like, say, President Trump or candidate John James, would you have requested a recount?” the Democratic lawmaker asked.
“I’ve doubts with the integrity of the recount process,” Colbeck replied. “So, I probably would not have done that.”
“So you would not seek a recount even though you believe there is fraud,” Irwin clarified. “You would seek remedy through the courts, just throw out votes and tally what was left? Is that your approach?”
Colbeck called for a “detailed forensic audit” of the Michigan election.
Irwin responded by scolding the former lawmaker.
“I think that it’s probably telling that the Trump campaign did not request a recount in Michigan,” Irwin remarked. “It seems pretty clear to me that they know that a recount would mess up their current strategy, which is just to throw up a bunch of smoke and mirrors.”
“It’s particularly telling also that you here, sir, in committee have continued to repeat information about [the election],” he said, “and then when you are corrected with the testimony that this committee heard, you just go back and repeat the same old misconstrued statements about what happened.”
Irwin added: “So forgive me if it’s difficult after reading these lawsuits and listening to your testimony to understand even what you’re talking about. We need some evidence, we need some proof. All we’ve got here are conjecture and musings by former Sen. Colbeck.”
Colbeck, who seemed momentarily stunned, reacted by repeating his earlier claims.
Watch the video below from OAN.
2020 Election
Dem senator shames Steve Mnuchin to his face: ‘You’re leaving the country worse than you found it’
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on Tuesday shamed Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for his decision to not extend the Federal Reserve's emergency lending facilities that were designed to keep the economy afloat during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Brown started off by giving Mnuchin a blunt assessment of the state of the economy that he will be handing off to his successor.
"Last week, 778,000 people filed for unemployment insurance," he said. "In October, 3.4 million homeowners were past due when their mortgages, many of them will run out of forbearance options by April. As many as 40 million renters will spend the holidays worrying that they will be evicted on January 1st if their government, if we don't do our job."
2020 Election
CNN’s Ronald Brownstein compares GOP silence on Trump’s loss to Joe McCarthy’s enablers
CNN political analyst Ron Brownstein penned an analysis that compared today's Republican Party to those from Sen. Joseph McCarthy's (R-WY) "red scare" during the early days of the Cold War.
"In McCarthy's era, most of the GOP's leaders found excuses to avoid challenging conspiracy theories that they knew to be implausible, even as evidence of their costs to the nation steadily mounted," wrote Brownstein.
With Republicans today throwing around "communist" and "socialist" as pejoratives for Democrats, it can be difficult to see where McCarthyism began and ended. His attacks began in the early 1950s when Congress created the House Un-American Activities Committee to investigate the private lives of Americans in the military and government. For McCarthy that quickly spread to a crusade against Hollywood, musicians and the literary world. He destroyed careers with a mere subpoena demanding people name names of other communists they know.
2020 Election
Trump baffled by vaccine hold-up because he has the ’emotional make-up of a small child’: CNN
Reporting on a planned White House task force meeting on Tuesday where FDA head Steven Hahn is expected to provide an update on the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, CNN's John Harwood said officials in the government are having to fend off a pestering Donald Trump.
According to CNN's Jim Sciutto, Trump is "upset" that the vaccine hasn't been released to the public yet because he doesn't understand the complexity of the massive public health project and why the FDA hasn't approved the vaccine's release.
"This is not the first time we've been concerned about the president interfering, perhaps with an eye towards politics, to the scientific questions about vaccine approval. What do we know?" Sciutto asked.