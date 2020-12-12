Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Delusions of fools’: Conservative slams the GOP for ‘beclowning itself’ with a Supreme Court election case

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence walk with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, upon their arrival to the U.S. Capitol for a Senate Republican policy lunch. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen)

More than 16 Republican attorneys general in states that President Donald Trump won in this year’s presidential election signed onto Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the election results in four battleground states that Biden won: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin. But some on the right are attacking the lawsuit as deeply flawed, including radio host/blogger Erick Erickson — who has been a Trump supporter this year — and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erickson is a far-right social conservative and evangelical Christian fundamentalist who endorsed Trump’s reelection campaign, not a Never Trumper, a libertarian or one of the people on the right who crossed party lines and supported former Vice President Joe Biden. But on his blog, Erickson slams Paxton’s lawsuit unmercifully, denouncing it as “one of the stupidest bits of performative leg humping we have seen in the last five years.”

“These attorneys general are willing to beclown themselves and their states all to get in good with the losing presidential candidate,” Erickson argues. “The suit is absurd on its face. These states seek to interfere in the internal affairs of other states when those states are not actually electing the president, but allowing their voters to choose members of the Electoral College. Were this to succeed, which it will not, the states will start suing each other at every election as a bit of theater.”

Erickson goes on to list a variety of reasons why the lawsuit is “absurd” — for example, “Texas alleges the other states changed election laws due to the pandemic without the legislature’s blessing. You know one state not being sued that did that? Texas.”

Erickson notes that the states that have joined the lawsuit “allege it is illegal to count ballots received after Election Day” — even though “several of the states making that claim also do that.” And Erickson points out that the lawsuit “argues (that) a sign of voter fraud is that it is not likely Trump 2016 voters would vote for Biden in 2020.”

According to Erickson, “Texas could not even get its solicitor general — the man who argues on behalf of the state before the Supreme Court — to sign onto the lawsuit. That’s how frivolous it is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added:

I’m really tired of the Republican Party beclowning itself for a losing candidate out of fear for that candidate’s voters. That is all this is and delusions of fools notwithstanding, despite all sorts of stupid arguments being wrapped in pomp and “equal protection” phraseology, the election is over and Joe Biden will be President-Elect officially next week.

Meanwhile, in Idaho — a deep red where Trump defeated Biden by 30% — the state’s attorney general, Wasden, has no interest in joining Paxton’s lawsuit.

In an official statement this week, Wasden said, “I’ve spent substantial time reviewing Texas’ bill of complaint so I could fully understand and consider the legal arguments being made. After doing so, I am declining to join this effort.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Idaho attorney general continued, “As I have done since the day I took my oath of office — in which I pledged to uphold and protect both the Idaho and U.S. constitutions — I strive to protect the State of Idaho’s legal interests. As is sometimes the case, the legally correct decision may not be the politically convenient decision. But my responsibility is to the State of Idaho and the rule of law.”

Wasden made a states’ rights argument in his statement, emphasizing, “This decision is necessary to protect Idaho’s sovereignty. As attorney general, I have significant concerns about supporting a legal argument that could result in other states litigating against legal decisions made by Idaho’s legislature and governor. Idaho is a sovereign state and should be free to govern itself without interference from any other state. Likewise, Idaho should respect the sovereignty of its sister states.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

House Democrat says a provision in the 14th Amendment means some GOP members shouldn’t even be seated

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell on Friday charged that some of his Republican colleagues shouldn't be sworn in for the next session of Congress, accusing them of violating the U.S. Constitution and attempting to "demolish democracy" by backing President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the November election, which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), chair of the Committee on House Administration, the New Jersey congressman specifically condemned the more than 100 House Republicans who are supporting a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that aims to block the four key battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—all of which Biden won—from voting in the Electoral College.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas GOP actually suggests secession after Trump’s Supreme Court election challenge fails

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

After the Supreme Court decisively shut down a lawsuit attempting to overturn the 2020 election, Texas GOP Chair Allen West issued a disturbing statement floating the idea of possible secession over the result.

The case was brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, though it was widely panned by legal experts. Some believed that Paxton, currently under investigation by the FBI, was using the lawsuit as a vehicle to win President Donald Trump's favor and obtain a presidential pardon. Despite the lack of merits, the president and his allies rallied behind the lawsuit, with Trump himself calling it "the big one" — apparently trying to distinguish it from the more than 50 additional failed election lawsuits filed on his behalf.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump declares Supreme Court decision against his conspiracy theories ‘an embarrassment to the USA!!!’

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

Donald Trump continued to rage against the humiliating U.S. Supreme Court decision against his conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

After the decision came down, Trump skipped the White House Christmas Party and began whining on Twitter about getting "screwed."

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE