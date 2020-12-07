‘DeSantis is out of control’: Florida governor ripped for ‘Gestapo tactics’ after raid on whistleblower’s home
“Gestapo” trended nationwide on Twitter on Monday after Florida state police raided the home of a COVID-19 whistleblower.
Former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones posted video of the raid on Twitter, with harsh words for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).
1/
There will be no update today.
At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech.
They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint.
They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids.. pic.twitter.com/DE2QfOmtPU
— Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020
2/
They took my phone and the computer I use every day to post the case numbers in Florida, and school cases for the entire country.
They took evidence of corruption at the state level.
They claimed it was about a security breach.
This was DeSantis.
He sent the gestapo.
— Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020
This is what happens to scientists who do their job honestly.
This is what happens to people who speak truth to power.
I tell them my husband and my two children are upstairs… and THEN one of them draws his gun.
On my children.
This is Desantis’ Florida.
— Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020
If Desantis thought pointing a gun in my face was a good way to get me to shut up, he’s about to learn just how wrong he was.
I’ll have a new computer tomorrow.
And then I’m going to get back to work.
If you want to help, my website is still at https://t.co/JbQtrVbRuv
— Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020
Here’s some of what people were saying about the situation:
They should have never had guns out for this. DeSantis is out of control. Gestapo tactics.
— Debbie Dease 🦋✍🏽🌊🇺🇸 (@debbie_dease) December 7, 2020
I hope you get the ACLU lawyers on this! ASAP!
— Really?!! (@MichNazz) December 7, 2020
Oh my god! Shame on you @GovRonDeSantis What the fuck is wrong with you?
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 7, 2020
Officer didnt ID himself or why he was taking you out, you weren’t read Miranda. 23 seconds to ID themselves as police, 31 seconds to state they had a warrant. Use this vid as evidence. Warrant incorrectly served. Should have said he was a cop with warrant before coming in.
— Ray Daley (@RayDaleyWriter) December 7, 2020
And they pointed guns why? What were they going to do, shoot your laptop?
This is an abomination @GovRonDeSantis. You are harassing private citizens. You will be sued. Stay tuned for the TRO. @ACLU
— Sister Euphemia (@SisterEuphemia) December 7, 2020
What is Gov @RonDeSantisFL hiding? How many people have really died in Florida during the pandemic?
— Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) December 7, 2020
This is terrible. @GovRonDeSantis is a two-bit Trump crony and they both inherently make us all unsafe. Thank you @GeoRebekah you have a been a hero against the authoritarian slide in our country
— Dr. Cindy Banyai for Florida (@Cindy_Banyai_FL) December 7, 2020
This is terrible. Guns???
What’s wrong with the Police? So unnecessary
— Roll On 2021🌊🌊 (@SummerResists) December 7, 2020
WTH? This is scary outrageous and ridiculous. These guys obviously have way too much time on their hands watching too many true crime TV shows. This is like advert # 999 for defund the police!
— hh (@hanahelena) December 7, 2020
I imagine we'll be hearing much more about this story; shit like this shouldn't be happening in america
— lro (@LRo70) December 7, 2020
Gee…I wonder how much he thinks he will get away with after January? Gestapo? Fascism?
— Marcie lotsascents (@scentsnpetals) December 7, 2020
She's the former Dept of Health employee who built the COVID-19 dashboard. She was fired after refusing to manipulate data for @GovRonDeSantis. Now he's ordered a Gestapo style raid on her home, guns pointed at her and her kids. https://t.co/IXnM0Pr8ew
— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) December 7, 2020
This is shocking and horrifying. Rebekah Jones, the designer of the Florida COVID data tracker and whistleblower, got raided.
Make no mistake, we have Republican fascism here in the USA, right now. Complete with Gestapo.
More of this if Trump and his Republicans stay in power. https://t.co/mfn57C3UQO
— Denise Dewald, MD 🗽 (@denise_dewald) December 7, 2020
There has to be an attorney out there who will go after @GovRonDeSantis, who just sent his gestapo to confiscate the computers of covid whistleblower and scientist @GeoRebekah, pointing guns in the faces of her and her CHILDREN. What a fucking #Floriduh disgrace. @Maddow https://t.co/K8oaGk9PpG
— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) December 7, 2020
Unbelievable!
Silencing scientists by intimidation, including pointing guns at their kids?
This is Germany 1933-1945!
This is Gestapo-style governing!
Ron DeSantis and everyone else involved need to be prosecuted for this unconstitutional abuse of power.
Disgusting! https://t.co/Uypkfa6dn5
— scientific realm 🧬 (@scientificrealm) December 7, 2020
This is straight up Gestapo. The Jack Boots have arrived on the orders of @GovRonDeSantis
Rebekah is a scientist studying climate, storms & nat. hazards. Tracking COVID-19 in the US. Cofounder of @theCovidMonitor came to shut her research down. https://t.co/EGu3ACZEil
— REESUS PATRIOT™💙 (@ReesusP) December 7, 2020
Do not look away from this. DeSantis is using Gestapo tactics on scientists. https://t.co/foO3dd5PrE
— Curious Cat Defends Democracy (@Cat4Democracy) December 7, 2020
2) The FL police pointed guns at her and her children!!!
Here is the earlier coverage of how @GeoRebekah was ousted after refusing to participate in Florida’s data manipulation scheme. https://t.co/cRepzCJJ0G
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 7, 2020
Dear Media,
Take fascists like @RonDeSantisFL seriously. They will take your livelihoods, freedom and even lives if they are successful at this coup. Don’t normalize this. Don’t both-sides this. Don’t give your platforms to them. Call it like it is. Save America & yourselves.
— Geoff (wear a mask) Nesnow (@DonotInnovate) December 7, 2020
2020 Election
‘DeSantis is out of control’: Florida governor ripped for ‘Gestapo tactics’ after raid on whistleblower’s home
"Gestapo" trended nationwide on Twitter on Monday after Florida state police raided the home of a COVID-19 whistleblower.
Former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones posted video of the raid on Twitter, with harsh words for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).
1/There will be no update today.
At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech.
2020 Election
Republican infighting has become ‘the deranged vs. the demented vs. the deluded’: Conservative writer
Conservative Charlie Sykes has been speaking out against the Republican Party since President Donald Trump took over the GOP. It has now become clear to him that the party is headed toward a cesspool of delusion.
Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Monday, the host explained "circular firing squads do serve a purpose, I guess if you are talking about the rot in the Republican Party. But what does that look like? Do you think this is really the next phase of the MAGA devolution that they'll be at war with Republicans who dare to tell the truth and do their job?"
Sykes described it as "the deranged vs. the demented vs. the deluded."
2020 Election
Republican claim Biden’s win was ‘statistically impossible’ torn to shreds in brutal fact-check
Arguments made in support of President Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election continue to be dogged by major flaws in reasoning.
"Since President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, there's been a lot of analysis aimed at somehow proving that his election was the result of fraud or illegal voting. None of that analysis has actually offered credible proof of fraud, as dozens of judges in various courts and any number of independent observers have determined. But the goal is often less to prove the case than to suggest the case, to continue to present the well-settled issue as unsettled and thereby to present President Trump as having not-yet-lost his reelection bid instead of having clearly lost it a month ago," Philip Bump of The Washington Post wrote Monday.