Divers find Nazis’ Enigma code machine in Baltic Sea
German divers who recently fished an Enigma encryption machine out of the Baltic Sea, used by the Nazis to send coded messages during World War II, handed their rare find over to a museum for restoration on Friday.
The legendary code machine was discovered last month during a search for abandoned fishing nets in the Bay of Gelting in northeast Germany, by divers on assignment for environmental group WWF.
“A colleague swam up and said: there’s a net there with an old typewriter in it,” Florian Huber, the lead diver, told the DPA news agency.
The team quickly realized they had stumbled across a historic artifact and alerted the authorities.
Ulf Ickerodt, head of the state archaeological office in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region, said the machine would be restored by experts at the state’s archaeology museum.
The delicate process, including a thorough desalination process after seven decades in the Baltic seabed, “will take about a year”, he said.
After that, the Enigma will go on display at the museum.
Naval historian Jann Witt from the German Naval Association told DPA that he believes the machine, which has three rotors, was thrown overboard from a German warship in the final days of the war.
It is less likely that it came from a scuttled submarine, he said, because Adolf Hitler’s U-boats used the more complex four-rotor Enigma machines.
The Allied forces worked tirelessly to decrypt the codes produced by the Enigma machine, which were changed every 24 hours.
British mathematician Alan Turing, seen as the father of modern computing, spearheaded a team at Britain’s Bletchley Park that cracked the code in 1941.
The breakthrough helped the Allies decipher crucial radio messages about German military movements. Historians believe it shortened the war by about two years.
The story was turned into a 2014 movie called “The Imitation Game”, starring Oscar-nominated British actor Benedict Cumberbatch as Turing.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Trump rants about the media while refusing to concede he lost the 2020 election
President Donald Trump continued to complain about the press on Friday -- while refusing to concede that he lost the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden.
Since the 2020 election, Trump has been frustrated that the press has accurately reported that there is no evidence to back up Trump's conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Trump has even been waging war on Fox News, urging his supporters to flip the channel to NewsMax or OAN.
"The only thing more RIGGED than the 2020 Presidential Election is the FAKE NEWS SUPPRESSED MEDIA," Trump argued. His contention that the election was "rigged" is false and he did not explain how the news was both "fake" and "suppressed."
Breaking Banner
‘Jesus Christ you are stupid’: GOP’s Matt Gaetz mocked after attacking COVID-19 restrictions in misspelled tweet
Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is facing backlash after attending a New York Young Republican Club event that appears to have disregarded guidelines meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
At least 150 people attended the annual gala at Maritime Parc in Jersey City’s Liberty State Park on Thursday night. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Friday blasted Gaetz, describing him as a "putz" and a fool."
2020 Election
Kellyanne Conway acknowledges that Joe Biden ‘will prevail’ against Donald Trump despite legal challenges
Originally published by The 19th
Kellyanne Conway said President Donald Trump has “the right” to exhaust his legal challenges, but acknowledged that Joe Biden appears headed to the White House as the next president of the United States.