Dominion Voting official slams Trump’s ‘bizarre blizzard’ of lies about their company
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos punched back against the right-wing conspiracy theories claiming that he rigged voting machines against President Donald Trump — something that the president and his own attorneys have been encouraging.
“It’s just been an absolutely bizarre blizzard of crazy things being said about us,” said Poulos. “It’s been extremely damaging to our company, our employees and customers. The things being said about us just are not true … we are asking for a complete retraction, or, ultimately, I guess, we’ll have to see them at the courthouse.” He added that Dominion employees are being stalked and threatened as a result of the conspiracy theories.”
“So many of the conspiracy theories centered around Michigan,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “Human error caused unofficial results to show Biden ahead and Biden was fixed. Came out. Software error, not human error, [but] again, trying to put it on Dominion. What’s your response to that? How do you deal with this?”
“People keep talking about this, but our machines are tested all the time,” said Poulos. “It’s hard to think of a more and highly regulated business than ours. There are third-party labs that review all of our source code, certified and regulated by the bipartisan federal agency, the EAC. But most of all, we have paper ballots. We have machines that allow voters to create a paper ballot, and then we have another machine that allows the counting of that paper ballot. So some of the bizarre allegations that votes had been sent to Germany or Spain — and just to put this into context, the U.S. Army had to get involved to debunk some of these claims. The voted paper ballots remain in the county. They don’t cross county lines, they don’t cross state lines, and they certainly don’t leave the country.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
‘Amazing dereliction of duty’: GOP’s Ron Johnson bashed for ignoring Russian hack to focus on bogus voter fraud
CNN political analyst David Gregory on Thursday ripped Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for holding hearings on bogus voter fraud conspiracy theories even as he ignored the massive breach of U.S. government agencies by Russian hackers.
National security officials for the past several days have been sounding the alarm about Russian government-sponsored hackers infiltrating multiple U.S. government agencies including the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of the Treasury.
Breaking Banner
Anthony Scaramucci reveals what Donald Trump said about his legacy to White House aides
Former campaign aide and communications director Anthony Scaramucci told CNN on Wednesday that President Donald Trump couldn't possibly care less about his "legacy."
Speaking to host Chris Cuomo, Scaramucci explained that history only matters to those he leaves behind. He joined the panel with former Trump lawyer Jim Schultz to discuss the kind of fake propaganda that Trump is pushing out about the election.
"Listen, it's terrible. Jim knows this because we did work together briefly in the office," recalled Scaramucci. "Jim was a hockey goalie taking shots on net of all this insanity and breaking them with great diplomacy. There is nobody like Jim left in the White House right now."
Breaking Banner
‘They wanted you to get sick!’ CNN’s Chris Cuomo explodes over revelations about Trump COVID policy
On CNN Wednesday, Chris Cuomo exploded with fury over new reporting that former Health and Human Services science adviser Paul Alexander urged for a strategy of more people being infected with COVID-19.
"We now know a former top Trump appointee repeatedly urged other top health officials to adopt a herd immunity strategy. That would mean intentionally allowing millions to be sickened by COVID," said Cuomo. "Here's the full screen quote. Put it up. 'Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle-aged with no conditions, et cetera, have zero to little risk. So we use them to develop herd immunity. We want them infected.'"