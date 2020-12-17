Dominion Voting official slams Trump’s ‘bizarre blizzard’ of lies about their company

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos punched back against the right-wing conspiracy theories claiming that he rigged voting machines against President Donald Trump — something that the president and his own attorneys have been encouraging.

“It’s just been an absolutely bizarre blizzard of crazy things being said about us,” said Poulos. “It’s been extremely damaging to our company, our employees and customers. The things being said about us just are not true … we are asking for a complete retraction, or, ultimately, I guess, we’ll have to see them at the courthouse.” He added that Dominion employees are being stalked and threatened as a result of the conspiracy theories.”

“So many of the conspiracy theories centered around Michigan,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “Human error caused unofficial results to show Biden ahead and Biden was fixed. Came out. Software error, not human error, [but] again, trying to put it on Dominion. What’s your response to that? How do you deal with this?”

“People keep talking about this, but our machines are tested all the time,” said Poulos. “It’s hard to think of a more and highly regulated business than ours. There are third-party labs that review all of our source code, certified and regulated by the bipartisan federal agency, the EAC. But most of all, we have paper ballots. We have machines that allow voters to create a paper ballot, and then we have another machine that allows the counting of that paper ballot. So some of the bizarre allegations that votes had been sent to Germany or Spain — and just to put this into context, the U.S. Army had to get involved to debunk some of these claims. The voted paper ballots remain in the county. They don’t cross county lines, they don’t cross state lines, and they certainly don’t leave the country.”

