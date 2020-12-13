Quantcast
‘Drop to his knees in worship’: Internet slams ‘groveling’ Brian Kilmeade for allowing Trump to spew ‘lie after lie’

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Fox News screenshot

Americans who watched Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade interview President Donald Trump are outraged at the “Fox & Friends” co-host’s “groveling” and “allowing” the president to spew “lie after lie after lie.”

Americans have grown accustomed to watching President Trump lie repeatedly, and while they are still outraged daily by those lies, they expect members of the press to definitively correct the record in real-time when he does.

Not only did Kilmeade let Trump spew falsehoods with abandon in his Fox News interview that aired Sunday morning, Kilmeade actually spun the lies himself.

The outrage is so palpable “Kilmeade” is trending on social media. It’s rare when journalists attract more anger than the President, but Kilmeade’s refusal to tell the public the truth appeared to be a turning point for even some Republicans.

For example, in this clip Kilmeade poses a question noting that when Trump was sworn into office the military’s budget had been cut by 25%. Much of those cuts were forced by Republicans via sequestration, a fact Kilmeade didn’t bother to tell viewers. But worse, he used Trump’s repeated lie, falsely saying that the  military was “out of bullets,” as a basis for his question. That dangerous lie has been disproved countless times, including today by retired lieutenant general Russel L. Honore’ (below, in a tweet.)

Kilmeade also let Trump get away with this lie: “The Supreme Court, all they did is say we don’t have standing.”

That’s false. In that case, filed by the Texas attorney general and joined by 17 others states and 126 GOP members of Congress, the Supreme Court voted 7-2 to decide they did not have standing – but said unanimously if they had taken the case they would have voted against it.

Kilmeade ignored that most important fact, allowing Trump’s dangerous lies to continue, lies that are now leading to violence on America’s streets.

Here’s how many are reacting:

‘I’m so sick of it’: Ex-RNC head hammers Trump and GOP over their endless ‘crappy’ election lawsuits

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 13, 2020

By

Appearing on the inaugural episode of MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele expressed his disgust with Donald Trump and his allies for the seemingly endless number of lawsuits being filed to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capeheart after a report on the president stating his legal efforts are not over, Steele dropped the hammer on Trump, while referencing the election fraud lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"I'm just so sick of it," he exclaimed. "You know, 126 members of Congress who signed that crappy piece of paper, you know, about, 'oh, we support the Texas case,' they are crazy. This is nuts and the fact that [Rep. Steve] Scalise and others who are in leadership didn't seem to get that this election is over is, as I said before, a profound stain, not just on the country, but especially on their leadership."

‘Reminiscent of cross burnings’: Proud Boys condemned for torching Black Lives Matter signs at violent MAGA rally

Published

23 mins ago

on

December 13, 2020

By

The pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church in Washington, D.C. responded over the weekend after racist violence broke out at her place of worship.

Video shared on social media on Saturday showed a group of mostly white men known as the Proud Boys burning Black Lives Matter signs. The name of Asbury United Methodist Church could be seen on one of the signs.

The group was participating in a rally to oppose President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election.

My husband voted for Trump, I was a secret Democrat: Here’s why our purple marriage couldn’t last

Published

58 mins ago

on

December 13, 2020

By

The day after the 2016 presidential election, I sold my engagement ring. My husband was red. I was (secretly) blue, and silent tears ran down my cheeks as I sat in my car, in the rain, on Philadelphia's jammed Schuylkill Expressway, listening to Hillary Clinton's concession speech on the radio. Instead of voting for the candidate I wanted, I'd cast my vote for Libertarian Gary Johnson, though I wasn't sure what a Libertarian was. I had wanted to keep the peace with my husband, a goal that was increasingly difficult to achieve, whether we were discussing politics or just coping in everyday life.

