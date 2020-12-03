Eric Swalwell breaks down the obvious implication of Republicans’ latest voter fraud lawsuit

On Thursday, Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) filed a second lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the results of the election in Pennsylvania — a state that President Donald Trump has targeted with a number of legal challenges himself, although has consistently failed to find evidence of widespread election irregularities.

But as with his first lawsuit, there is a problem — invalidating the results in Pennsylvania would also invalidate Kelly’s own re-election.

🚨NEW: Congressman Kelly, for a second time, asks the US Supreme Court to overturn the results of the Pennsylvania election, including his own election. He withdrew his last application before the Court could rule.https://t.co/KgtT3qohX9 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 3, 2020

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) noted this — and questioned why Congress should even bother to seat Kelly if he believes his own election should be overruled.

The next Congress should not seat @MikeKellyPA if he thinks his own election is illegitimate. https://t.co/ksW306wh5z — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 4, 2020

The results of the Pennsylvania election have already been certified, making additional legal challenges a distant long shot.