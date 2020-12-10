Eric Trump tries to gin up praise for his dad as US hits new COVID death record – and it blows up in his face

This Wednesday, President Trump’s second son, Eric Trump, tried to gin up some enthusiasm for his dad, who is currently on a crusade to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

https://twitter.com/EricTrump/status/1336845143513722880

It’s worth noting that Eric’s call for Trumpland to praise his dad came on the same day the U.S. set a new record for coronavirus deaths.

As one could imagine, the tweet was great fodder for Trump’s critics.

You mean this clown pic.twitter.com/uS7lStid2O — Senator Blutarsky (@tomholec) December 10, 2020

44 and 46 pic.twitter.com/QnlUzYMSWb — Nadine can’t wait until January 20th, 2021 (@NLosq) December 10, 2020

81 million people say go away!! — cjrmurphy (@cjrmurphy1) December 10, 2020

My father in law died of covid on Sunday because his Trump loving other son, a denier believing all your father made up about the virus, became positive, gave it to his father whose last days were agony I hope there is a hell so he can help kick your dad into it from beyond — J. E. M. Davis (@JEMD59) December 10, 2020

The son of a reality television host begging for retweets on behalf is his daddy. The election isn’t decided by retweets. — Richard Davies (@RichardEDavies) December 10, 2020

Maybe if he gets 100,000 likes then daddy will acknowledge him! — Dawn Phillips (@DingedDragon) December 10, 2020

He is trying to be loved. He wants to take a printout of this tweet and show his father. — Hotlanta ➐ (@jollllu) December 10, 2020

And The grift goes on. https://t.co/h0jrCwZLyd — JoeArea609 (@area609joe) December 10, 2020