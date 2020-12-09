Quantcast
Connect with us

Far-right Oath Keepers are making disturbing inroads in this Texas county: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Members of the Oath Keepers and general public participate in a tactical training session in northern Idaho, U.S. October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Far-right militia groups have felt emboldened by Donald Trump’s presidency. And in Hood County, Texas, according to Politico’s Ciara O’Rourke, members of the Oath Keepers are infiltrating the local government.

Hood County is a Republican-leaning county near Fort Worth. Although Dallas leans Democratic — not unlike Houston, Austin and El Paso — Hood County is more Republican and predominantly White. And O’Rourke, in a Politico article published on December 9, describes some of the inroads that the Oath Keepers have been making there.

ADVERTISEMENT

O’Rourke notes that John D. Shirley, the Hood County constable, is a “sworn member of the Oath Keepers” — which, she reports, has “in recent months…. been warning of a civil war.”

On August 31, Shirley called for the execution of Democratic Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler, who he blamed for the shooting death of a member of the far-right militia group Patriot Prayer by an Antifa activist. Shirley, on Facebook, posted, “Ted Wheeler needs to be tried, convicted and executed posthaste. He has blood on his hands, and it’s time for justice.”

O’Rourke explains, “By the time he was posting about Wheeler, Shirley had been an Oath Keeper for more than a decade, serving on the organization’s board of directors as its national peace officer liaison and as the Texas chapter president. But he isn’t the only elected official in Hood County affiliated with the group. One member, a newly elected justice of the peace, said in February that Oath Keepers was having a ‘surgence’ there. Shirley has described an incoming county commissioner as an Oath Keeper.”

According to O’Rourke, “What’s happening in Hood County may represent a shift for a group that was once seen as a governmental antagonist but is now establishing itself inside the halls of the elected officialdom. And it is setting up potentially dangerous conflicts between officials with different ideas of what constitutes legitimate government authority.”

O’Rourke points out that the Oath Keepers, founded in 2009, have been joining President Donald Trump in claiming, without evidence, that the election was stolen from him because of widespread voter fraud. The Oath Keepers posted in an e-mail blast, “Our POTUS will not go down without a fight. He WILL NOT concede. This election was stolen from We The People. We will prevail but we need your help!”

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 7, Shirley — typing in all caps — posted on Facebook, “NO WHINING, NO CRYING, NO PEARL CLUTCHING! DONALD TRUMP WON THE ELECTION. YOU CAN FEEL IT IN YOUR BONES. THIS WAS TAKEN FROM US ILLEGALLY. THE ONLY WAY WE LOSE IS IF WE DON’T FIGHT. LEAVE IT ALL ON THE FIELD. ITS TIME TO SEPARATE THE WINTER SOLDIERS FROM THE SUNSHINE PATRIOTS.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republicans are already exploiting Trump supporters’ incoherent rage to sabotage Biden

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

Right after this year's election, Politico sponsored a 2020 Voters Priority survey that showed just how shockingly divided the country really is. On virtually every issue, Republicans and Democrats are polar opposites, with eight out of 10 respondents claiming to have "lost respect for the other side" and nearly 75% of respondents saying they cannot trust members of the other party. A majority of survey respondents even said they wouldn't want their child to marry someone from the opposing party, that they wouldn't hire someone from the other party and that they believed the other party was literally ruining the country. In this poll, as in earlier surveys, 79% of Trump voters refuse to accept the result of the election, agreeing that "illegal voting and fraud stole this election." More than half of Trump voters even claim that their own vote was not accurately counted.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Anti-vaxxers attack 90-year-old UK woman who was the first to receive COVID vaccine: ‘She died in 2008’

Published

38 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first person to receive one of the 800,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that will be distributed throughout the UK in the coming weeks. But as the BBC's Shayan Sardarizaheh reports, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists are already targeting her, some suggesting that she doesn't even exist.

In a series of screenshots posted to Twitter, Sardarizaheh shared examples of some the narratives people are using to attack Keenan. According to one person, Keenan actually died in 2008.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump may have undermined Texas’s Hail Mary election lawsuit with a single tweet: law professor

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton this week sued four key battleground states lost by President Donald Trump in the hopes of overturning the 2020 presidential election.

Legal experts have picked apart the lawsuit and have said it stands little chance of even being heard by the United States Supreme Court, let alone succeeding.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE